Gov't vows full policy support for domestic AI, robotics firms

The government will provide all available policy support to domestic artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics firms in line with its goal of turning the country into a global AI powerhouse, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said Friday.The minister made the pledge during a meeting with heads of AI, robotics and automotive companies as well as officials from related ministries and agencies at the headquarters of Hyundai Motor Group's Robotics Lab in Uiwang, Gyeonggi.The gathering was part of the government's effort to actively engage with the field, following the announcement of the Lee Jae Myung administration's five-year economic development blueprint that emphasizes AI as a new growth engine and aims to build what it calls a "super-innovation economy," according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.Koo noted that change is happening so rapidly it is almost impossible to keep up and said the global economy is entering an era in which "only the winner survives.""The government will mobilize all available policy tools to fully support our companies so they can develop world-leading products and services in the fields of AI, robotics and automobiles," he said.Participants also agreed that physical AI sectors such as humanoid robots and autonomous vehicles are future growth industries where Korea has a competitive edge thanks to its strong manufacturing base and infrastructure.Yonhap