 SK hynix completes development of HBM4 and mass production system
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 12:40 Updated: 12 Sep. 2025, 14:45
SK hynix said Friday that it has completed development of sixth-generation high bandwidth memory HBM4. [SK HYNIX]

 
SK hynix announced Friday that it has completed development of its sixth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM) chip, HBM4, and established the world’s first mass production system for the product.
 
HBM is a type of memory chip made by vertically stacking multiple DRAM dies to dramatically boost data processing speeds. Attached to graphics processing units (GPUs), HBM is considered essential for accelerating AI computations.
 

Nvidia plans to install HBM4 in its next-generation GPUs slated for release next year. As Nvidia’s primary HBM supplier, SK hynix developed the new product in close consultation with its clients and is currently undergoing the qualification process with a range of customers, according to the company.
 
HBM4 doubles the number of input-output channels from the previous generation to 2,048, and also doubles the bandwidth. Its power efficiency has been improved by over 40 percent, the company said. SK hynix’s HBM4 operates at speeds above 10 gigabits per second, surpassing the 8 gigabits per second standard set by the Jedec Solid State Technology Association. By adopting HBM4, AI services can see performance improvements of up to 69 percent, potentially eliminating data bottlenecks and significantly reducing data center power costs.
 
“Our goal is to provide products that meet customer expectations for performance, energy efficiency and reliability in a timely manner, thereby securing a competitive edge in the AI memory market and accelerating time-to-market,” said Cho Joo-hwan, head of HBM development at SK hynix.
 
For HBM4 packaging, SK hynix applied an enhanced version of its mass reflow molded underfill (MR-MUF) technology — dubbed “Advanced MR-MUF.” This key technology, previously used in the HBM3E generation, involves injecting a liquid protective material between vertically stacked DRAM chips and solidifying it, which helps dissipate heat effectively and minimizes chip warping. The company also adopted its fifth-generation 10-nanometer DRAM process to ensure stability during mass production.
 
“HBM4, the first to officially enter mass production globally, is a breakthrough product that addresses critical technological challenges in the AI era,” said Kim Ju-seon, president and head of AI infrastructure at SK hynix. “We will continue to supply the highest-quality, high-performance memory products the market demands as we evolve into a full-stack AI memory provider.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIM SEO-HYUN [[email protected]]
Samsung's Taylor plant progress hit by visa jitters after Georgia raid

