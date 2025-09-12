성수동의 미학: Z세대가 즐기는 ‘인스타 성지’
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 08:00
The Seongsu-dong aesthetic: Discovering Gen Z's Instagrammable playground
성수동의 미학: Z세대가 즐기는 ‘인스타 성지’
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Friday, August 29, 2025
If Instagram were a neighborhood, it would look a lot like Seongsu-dong. Ranked the world’s fourth-coolest neighborhood by Time Out in 2024, this area in eastern Seoul brims with viral pastries, some 90 pop-ups monthly, trendy fashion and beauty ateliers, and celebrity sightings.
brims with ~: ~로 가득 차다
celebrity sightings: 스타 목격담, 출몰
인스타그램이 동네라면 아마 성수동처럼 생겼을 것이다. 2024년 타임아웃이 선정한 ‘세계에서 네 번째로 쿨한 동네’인 이곳은 서울의 동쪽 자리하며, 소셜미디어에서 유명한 페이스트리, 월 90여개의 팝업, 트렌디한 패션·뷰티 공방, 연예인 목격담으로 가득하다.
It is also home to one of the largest K-pop agencies, SM Entertainment. Right next to it sits one of the country’s most expensive apartment complexes, Acro Seoul Forest, valued at around 10 billion won ($7. 21 million).
But the neighborhood wasn’t always this snazzy.
be home to ~: ~의 본거지, 거점
snazzy: 근사한, 화려한
이곳에는 대형 K팝 기획사인 SM엔터테인먼트도 있다. 그 바로 옆에는 약 100억원으로 평가되는 최고가 아파트 단지 중 하나인 아크로서울포레스트가 자리한다. 하지만 이 동네가 늘 이렇게 근사했던 것은 아니다.
Two decades ago, Seongsu was a declining industrial district from the 1960s. Under the district’s urban development plan in the 1990s, Seongsu began to regain vitality, especially with the creation of Seoul Forest Park and the construction of upscale residential complexes. Factories were repurposed into galleries, cafes and cultural complexes. Artists moved in, followed by young entrepreneurs. However, some of the old trades still remain — most noticeably its handmade shoe parlors — making Seongsu a representative semi-industrial town in Seoul.
regain vitality: 활력을 되찾다
repurpose ~ into …: ~을/를 용도 변경하다
handmade shoe parlors: 수제화 공방
20여 년 전만 해도 성수는 1960년대부터 이어진 쇠퇴한 공업 지역이었다. 1990년대 도시개발계획에 따라 서울숲을 조성하고 고급 주거단지 건설 등이 추진되며 활력을 되찾기 시작했다. 공장은 갤러리·카페·문화복합공간으로 바뀌었고, 예술가들이 들어온 뒤 젊은 창업가들이 뒤따랐다. 다만 수제화 공방 등 일부 오래된 업종은 여전히 남아 있어, 성수는 아직은 서울의 대표적인 공업 지역의 면모를 간직한다.
Like many other areas that have risen to fame quickly, Seongsu now faces the looming shadow of gentrification. Rent prices in major commercial blocks have doubled, according to an April report by the JoongAng Ilbo. This jump occurs despite the district’s gentrification prevention measures, first implemented in 2015, which designated parts of the town as a “sustainable development zone” and restricted franchises and conglomerate-run brands. In 2023, the district government expanded these zones to cover most of the neighborhood.
Thanks to those efforts, Seongsu has remained the city’s trend nucleus for some 10 years and counting.
looming: 닥쳐오는, 다가오는
prevention measures: 방지 대책
sustainable development zone: 지속가능발전구역
trend nucleus: 유행의 핵(심)
급부상한 다른 지역들처럼 성수도 젠트리피케이션의 그늘에 직면했다. 중앙일보의 4월 보도에 따르면 주요 상권의 임대료는 두 배로 뛰었다. 2015년부터 가맹점·대기업 브랜드를 제한하고 일부를 지속가능발전구역으로 지정하는 등 방지 대책을 펼쳤음에도 이렇다. 2023년에는 이 구역을 동네 대부분으로 확대했다. 그러한 노력 덕분에 성수는 약 10년째 서울 유행의 핵으로 자리하고 있다.
Much of its reputation stems from the southern side of the neighborhood, located below Seongsu Station and closer to the Han River. Beware, introverts and social media skeptics. Visiting this part of Seongsu can feel like physically walking through Instagram or TikTok’s discovery tab. On weekends, be ready to navigate through packed crowds. But that, after all, is the essence of the Seongsu experience.
stems from ~: ~에서 비롯된다
beware: 주의하다
social media skeptics: 소셜미디어 회의론자
essence of the experience: 경험의 본질
성수의 명성은 주로 성수역 아래, 한강 쪽에 가까운 남쪽 지역에서 비롯된다. 내향적이거나 소셜미디어에 회의적인 이들은 주의할 것. 이 지역을 찾으면 인스타그램이나 틱톡의 ‘발견’ 탭 속을 실제로 걷는 기분이 들 수 있다. 주말에는 인파를 헤치고 다닐 각오를 하자. 어쩌면 이것이야말로 성수동 경험의 본질이다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JIAN AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]][[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)