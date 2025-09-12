Romance meets real estate: 'Imjang' becomes a new kind of date for young Koreans
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 07:00
WOO JI-WON
Jang Han-sol, a 27-year-old office worker, spends weekends going on dates with her boyfriend like many other couples — but their outings take an unusual turn.
Instead of typical date activities, the couple goes on "imjang" trips, a term that roughly translates to on-site real estate scouting. They are not looking to purchase a home or invest in property immediately, but say they are exploring future possibilities and learning about the market as a long-term goal.
“Imjang” stems from Korea’s unique real estate culture, which first emerged among middle-aged people who strive to find a home in the near future or are considering property investment. They visit sites in person to assess their value. More recently, however, it has taken hold among younger generations as a kind of casual activity, reflecting how the fear and anxiety surrounding real estate have trickled down to them as well.
“A day becomes so full doing an imjang date,” said Jang. “While looking for a neighborhood to possibly settle down together, we naturally began imjang dates. Seeing and experiencing it firsthand, my perspective is widening and I’m learning what kind of home suits me and what conditions give a house real estate value.”
They have so far traveled to Gangseo and Yeongdeungpo in Seoul, as well as Goyang in Gyeonggi, which are among their options for living together.
Imjang as a new hobby
On a recent Saturday morning, eight people gathered at Sports Complex Station to explore Songpa District in southern Seoul.
“Today we’re going to walk around Songpa District, starting the morning here in Bangi-dong, then heading to Wirye and finishing at Ogeum Station,” said the organizer. An office worker with a high interest in real estate, he has been leading such groups for the past two years. Earlier that week, he hosted a one-hour Zoom session to give a brief overview of the district and the walking route to the participants.
Under his guidance, the group began strolling between apartment complexes. At each front gate, the leader gave a short explanation of what set the complex apart before leading the group inside to observe layouts, parking spaces, nearby shops and the overall atmosphere.
“This apartment was redeveloped in the late 2000s and currently costs around 8 million won per pyeong (3.3 square-meters),” explained the leader, as he stood in front of one of the complexes. On the way to the next stops, he also pointed out nearby features, such as a bustling academy neighborhood lined with cram schools.
Walking for hours, participants exchange impressions, share real estate knowledge and discuss their goals. Among them was Lee, a woman in her 30s attending her first group field study.
“I studied real estate during Covid-19 but quit,” said Lee, who asked to remain anonymous for business reasons. “I wanted to start studying again, and I thought it would be nice to join an imjang group.”
“I already own a house but am looking for another for investment purposes,” said 28-year-old Jung Seong-wook, who started viewing homes in groups earlier this year. “I also want to bring my girlfriend on imjang dates, but she’s not interested.”
Having done solo imjang before, Jung finds group tours more enjoyable. “Walking for hours by yourself can be tiring. As a group, you can chat with people, and it feels much easier.”
Office worker Hong Ki-hyeon also finds imjang crews helpful.
“For the first year, I didn’t see the point of walking around like this,” said Hong, who has experience leading a group. “But after collecting data from the areas I visited, I was able to compare complexes and better predict their prices and growth rates. I have a better understanding of the areas overall.”
Hong believes that real estate is easier than stocks, which many people begin from a young age. “I think stocks require more study,” he said, adding that for a good property investment, “you need to know how much you can actually spend, then look at areas in that price range.”
After lunch together, the group boarded the subway to Songpa Station for the second part of the field inspection. Routes, however, change depending on participants’ energy levels and the weather. “Since it’s raining a lot today and many seem tired, let me know which areas you most want to explore and I’ll adjust,” the leader told the group.
The tour, priced at 30,000 won ($21), ran past 3 p.m. and covered nearly all parts of Songpa.
While these one-day imjang events are offered on hobby platforms with a fee between 30,000 won and 50,000 won, similar gatherings can also be found on online real estate forums, where imjang groups are often organized for free between members.
Recruiting up to 10 people in their 20s and 30s, the program starts with a weekday study session where participants share notes on a chosen district, then meets on Saturday for a field inspection before wrapping up with a dinner gathering. Comments quickly filled the spots, with waitlists forming soon after.
“Songpa is quite expensive, so those who really want to study real estate come. For the Gyeonggi area, though, people are more interested in actual investment purposes,” said Hong.
Backlash from real estate agents
Not everyone is welcoming of imjang, especially real estate agents.
While not as common today, many imjang crews used to visit real estate agencies in the districts they were studying to get a look inside properties. Going in pairs — disguised as couples, siblings or friends — they would request to view a few listings under the pretense of buying soon.
This frustration has fueled calls among real estate agents for an “imjang fee” — a charge for viewing properties. Last year, the Korea Association of Realestators also sent an official notice to imjang group organizers, urging them to refrain from the practice as they “lower the efficiency of agents’ work.”
While many groups stopped visiting agencies following calls and backlash, and now focus more on viewing properties from the outside by walking through complexes, posts venting frustration about imjang crews are still easy to find on online forums for real estate agents.
Many comments sympathized with the writer, also sharing that they had faced similar incidents. One commenter said, "Only one out of 10 visitors was a real customer."
Kwon Dae-jung, professor at the Graduate School of Economics and Real Estate at Hansung University, also offered a cautious view.
“When they’re not real clients, it interferes with the business," Kwon said. "Many are taking advantage of the fact that real estate agents are expected to answer their questions and show properties."
Jung, who had once viewed properties at real estate agencies, says that simply walking around the complexes works just as well.
“You can check interiors online, and the remodeling can make each unit look different anyway,” said the 28-year-old. “By walking around, you get a sense of community services, the vibe of the complex, nearby infrastructure and how close it is to the subway.” Still, Jung prefers smaller groups. “When too many people show up and wander around in a large group, residents don’t like it.”
