The Westin Seoul Parnas offers relaxation in the middle of Seoul's bustling Gangnam District
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 16:18 Updated: 12 Sep. 2025, 16:51
- WOO JI-WON
Set to open Monday, The Westin Seoul Parnas promises a new paradigm of urban wellness in the heart of Seoul’s Gangnam District.
“The Westin Seoul Parnas aims to redefine urban wellness by helping guests restore balance and recover their rhythm amid busy daily life in Samseong-dong, where business, culture and leisure coexist,” said Parnas Hotel CEO Yeo In-chang at a press conference held Friday at the hotel in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
With underground access to Samsung Station on Line No. 2 and Bongeunsa Station on Line No. 9, the luxury property is directly connected to business hubs such as Coex’s exhibition center and the World Trade Center Seoul, as well as nearby shopping destinations including Parnas Mall and Starfield Coex. Bongeunsa Temple stands just beside the hotel, while the Han River and Seonjeongneung, a burial ground from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), can be seen from its rooms.
The property first opened in 1988 as the InterContinental Seoul Coex and has long served as a landmark venue, accommodating world leaders during major global gatherings such as the ASEM summit in 2000 and the G20 Seoul summit in 2010.
“We chose Westin as the brand that best creates synergy with the values Parnas pursues,” Yeo said. Founded in 1985, Parnas Hotel operates six hotels, including international names as well as its own brands like Parnas Hotel Jeju.
The Westin Seoul Parnas incorporates Westin's six wellness pillars — sleep well, eat well, move well, feel well, work well and play well — throughout its 564 rooms and across the entire property.
To embody the "sleep well" and "feel well" philosophies, all rooms feature Westin’s signature Heavenly Bed, developed with bedding company Simmons for maximum comfort, along with lavender balm to enhance relaxation. The interiors use natural materials, neutral tones, soft curves and warm lighting to create a consistent sense of calm. The theme extends to the staff uniforms, which were created by fashion designer Minju Kim in a modern look that subtly recalls hanbok (traditional Korean dress).
One of the property’s highlights is the Westin Club — the largest club lounge in Korea. Spanning 702 square meters (7,556 square feet) on the 30th floor, the lounge offers panoramic views featuring the Han River and Seonjeongneung. Breakfast, snacks and desserts can be enjoyed during the day and a buffet and drinks in the evening, with business areas also available — reflecting Westin’s "eat well" and "work well" philosophies. Access to this facility is reserved for the Suites and Club guest rooms, which together account for 144 of the hotel’s rooms.
Wellness amenities include a fitness club with personalized training programs, private golf rooms and a swimming pool overlooking Bongeunsa Temple, fulfilling the "move well" and "play well" philosophies. On-call medical staff members are also available at all times for emergencies.
For events and dining, the property features the Harmony Ballroom, which can host up to 1,200 people, and the Harmony Blooming wedding hall for up to 480 guests. Dining and lounge options include The Logue lounge and bar, featuring 40-minute live performances four times each evening from Monday to Saturday; the all-day dining restaurant ON:TABLE; and Asian Live, which presents five national cuisines, including Indian and Arabic. The property also houses a wine archive called Epicellar and a lifestyle boutique named EDIT.
The hotel is also introducing the Smart Butler system, a digital customer service platform that allows guests to control their rooms, order in-room dining, access tailored programs and check crowd levels, all through individually assigned QR codes.
