Debate on special tribunals Is no light matter for the president (KOR)

At his press conference marking 100 days in office, President Lee Jae Myung pledged to be “a president for all the people” and to pursue politics and governance focused on unity. He described the past 100 days as a time for recovery and normalization, and said the remaining four years and nine months should bring growth that shares results across society. In a climate of partisan confrontation, the president’s emphasis on integration is welcome.His approach to prosecutorial reform also reflected this spirit. Lee suggested that disputes over reform be resolved through a year of discussion among ruling and opposition parties, victims, and prosecutors, to ensure that investigations do not become lax.Concerns arose, however, over his response to the Democratic Party’s push to establish a special tribunal for insurrection cases. Lee asked, “Why would that be unconstitutional?” and stressed that the National Assembly, which holds the people’s delegated sovereignty, must be respected. Yet such a stance can imply that the legislature, by virtue of its majority, may act above the judiciary.The Supreme Court has already submitted an opinion to lawmakers that the proposal carries constitutional risks. Case assignment is a judicial prerogative, and allowing the legislature or the Korean Bar Association to designate judges for specific cases could infringe judicial independence. The court also warned against designating special warrant judges, stressing the importance of neutrality when deciding on measures that restrict individual liberty. Under the Constitution, only military courts are permitted as special tribunals; other forms are barred in principle. Previous special tribunals for collaborators after liberation and for the March 15 election fraud were established based on constitutional provisions or amendments in effect at the time. Democratic Party lawmaker Park Hee-seung, himself a former judge, asked pointedly who would bear responsibility if rulings by such a special tribunal were later judged unconstitutional.Lee also opposed the bipartisan agreement not to extend the mandate of the special counsel investigating the December martial law crisis, questioning how “truth-finding” could be traded for a government reorganization bill. With Democratic Party leader Jung Cheong-rae backing him and pressure from hard-line supporters, the party pushed through a stronger set of three special counsel laws, breaking the earlier deal. True cooperation depends on negotiation and compromise. If the ruling bloc relies only on majority power, the president’s commitment to unity risks sounding hollow.On the economy, Lee sent a more pragmatic signal. He confirmed that the threshold for capital gains tax on large shareholders will remain at 5 billion won ($3.6 million) per stock, avoiding further turmoil in financial markets and aligning with his ambition to see the Kospi reach 5,000. He also proposed raising the inheritance tax deduction from 1 billion won to 1.8 billion won. With average apartment prices in Seoul now exceeding 1.3 billion won, outdated brackets and deductions have indeed increased burdens on the middle class.But Lee’s suggestion of further amendments to the Commercial Act has raised alarm. Proposals to expand directors’ fiduciary duty to shareholders and adopt cumulative voting could significantly restrict management rights and discourage investment. By framing the changes solely as a check on dominant shareholders while ignoring the need to ease criminal liability for breach of trust or bolster takeover defenses, the administration risks pursuing an unbalanced policy that overlooks concerns in the business community.이재명 대통령이 어제 취임 100일 기자회견에서 “모든 국민을 아우르고 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’이 되겠다는 약속에 따라 통합의 정치와 행정으로 나아가겠다”고 말했다. 지난 100일이 회복과 정상화를 위한 시간이었다면 남은 4년9개월은 성장을 통해 국민 모두가 결실을 나누는 도약을 이뤄내겠다는 포부도 밝혔다. 진영 대립이 심각한 상황에서 통합을 지향점으로 삼은 이 대통령의 국정 방향은 바람직하다. 여당인 더불어민주당이 밀어붙이는 검찰 개혁에 대해 이 대통령이 “수사가 부실해지지 않도록 여야와 피해자, 검찰 의견까지 들어 1년간 논쟁을 통해 문제를 풀자”고 한 것도 같은 맥락으로 읽힌다.그러나 민주당이 추진 중인 내란특별재판부에 대해 이 대통령이 “그게 무슨 위헌이냐”는 반응을 보인 것은 우려스럽다. 이 대통령은 “국회가 가장 직접적으로 국민의 주권을 위임받은 곳이므로 입법부를 통한 국민의 의지를 존중해야 한다”고 했다. 하지만 이는 여당의 다수 의석을 앞세운 입법부가 사법부 위에 군림할 수 있다는 인식으로 비칠 수 있다. 대법원은 이미 내란특별재판부에 대해 위헌 소지가 크다는 의견서를 국회에 제출했다. 사건 배당은 법원의 고유 권한인데, 국회나 대한변협이 특정 사건을 전담할 법관 구성에 관여하면 사법부 독립이 침해될 수 있다는 것이다. 특별영장 전담 법관 지정에 대해서도 대법원은 “국민의 신체적 자유를 구속하는 결정을 하는 법관은 특히 중립성이 중요하다”고 강조했다. 현행 헌법은 군사법원만 특별법원으로 허용할 뿐, 그 외 특별법원은 원칙적으로 허용되지 않는다는 게 대법원과 학계의 지배적 시각이다. 반민특위 특별재판부와 3·15 부정선거 특별재판부도 당시 제헌헌법과 제4차 개헌을 통한 헌법 부칙에 근거해 설치된 바 있다. 이런 이유로 민주당의 판사 출신인 박희승 의원은 “(특별재판부로) 재판을 했다가 재판 구성이 위헌으로 판정나면 누가 책임지느냐”고 문제를 제기했다.이 대통령은 전날 여야 원내대표단이 특검 수사 기간을 연장하지 않기로 합의한 데 대해서도 “정부조직법 개편과 내란 진실 규명을 어떻게 맞바꾸느냐”며 반대 의사를 밝혔다. 정청래 민주당 대표와 이 대통령이 강성 지지층의 요구에 힘을 실으면서 결국 ‘더 센 3대 특검법’은 여야 합의를 깬 여당의 주도로 본회의를 통과했다. 협치는 협상과 양보를 통해 구현된다. 여권이 다수의 힘자랑만 한다면 이 대통령의 협치는 빈말에 그치고 만다.경제 분야에서는 현실적 메시지도 있었다. 주식 양도소득세의 대주주 기준을 현행대로 종목당 50억원으로 유지하겠다고 밝혔다. 시장의 혼란을 막고 코스피 5000 시대를 열겠다는 의지를 보여준 것으로 평가할 수 있다. 상속세 공제 한도를 현행 10억원에서 18억원으로 올리겠다는 복안도 현실을 반영한 조치라 하겠다. 서울 아파트 평균 가격이 13억원 중반대에 이르는 상황에서 낡은 과표 구간과 공제 수준은 중산층의 상속세 부담을 늘려 온 것이 사실이다.하지만 상법 개정을 추가로 해야 한다는 뜻을 비친 것은 우려스럽다. 이사의 주주 충실의무와 집중투표제 등을 담은 상법 개정안은 기업의 경영권을 심각히 제약하고 투자 활동까지 위축시킬 수 있다. 형법상 배임죄 완화나 경영권 방어 장치 보완은 외면한 채, ‘더 센 상법’을 “부당한 일부 지배주주 옥죄기”로만 규정한 것은 산업계의 우려를 무시한 균형을 잃은 접근이다.