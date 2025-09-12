Haydn’s “The Creation” and the opening of paradise (KOR)

“The Creation” (1798) offered Joseph Haydn the perfect subject to reignite his creative drive. The biblical story of God shaping the world in six days was familiar to everyone, and the newly made natural world gave the composer a broad canvas for musical illustration. As a master of depiction and humor, Haydn found in it an ideal theme.Creation itself is the central problem of all artists. In portraying the origins of the world, Haydn tested the limits of his own inventiveness. He dismantled the strict hierarchies of the Baroque and established new principles of musical construction. By combining a few simple motifs in countless ways, he gave musical form to the freedom of human imagination. The first part of the oratorio describes the creation of heaven, earth and plants during the first four days. The second turns to animals and humankind on the fifth and sixth.But what of the seventh day, when God rested? Unlike light, seas, or living beings, the Sabbath offered nothing to depict in sound. If creation ends with nature alone, without human joy to complete it, the story remains unfinished. Haydn answered this challenge in the third part. Here, Adam and Eve appear in the garden. They first give thanks to God, then turn to each other in love. Their astonishment at existence, conveyed through both music and text, becomes the true image of paradise. Love for creation and love for fellow humans make the third part of “The Creation” a musical vision of Eden itself.The oratorio was a triumph from its premiere. Yet the story of what followed is equally telling. The aging composer turned to the welfare of colleagues struggling in Vienna. Haydn donated part of the proceeds from performances of “The Creation” to the city’s Society of Musicians. The funds supported widows and children of musicians in need.In this way, Haydn, affectionately known as Papa Haydn, shaped not only a musical paradise but also a human one — through generosity that echoed the harmony of his art.‘천지창조’는 하이든(사진)의 창작욕에 불을 지필 만한 소재였다. 신이 말씀으로 세상을 엿새 동안 창조하셨다는 이야기는 누구나 알고 있는 소재였다. 또 창조된 자연을 다루기에 갖가지 음악적 묘사를 펼치기도 좋았다. 하이든은 묘사와 유머의 대가였으니 이만한 소재는 또 없었다.창조는 모든 예술가들에게 실제적 문제다. 하이든은 천지창조를 표현하면서 자기 자신의 창조력도 시험해 보았을 것이다. 바로크의 위계적 질서를 해체하고 새로운 악곡 형성 원리를 구축했다. 몇 가지 간단한 기본 악상을 다양하게 조합하여 창작하는 인간의 자유를 표현했다. 그렇게 하이든은 1부에서는 천지와 식물의 창조(창조주간의 1~4일), 2부에서는 동물과 인간(5~6일)의 창조를 그렸다.그런데 창조의 마지막 날, 신이 창조 활동을 마치고 쉬었다는 일곱째 날은 어떻게 그려낼 수 있었을까? 빛·바다·동식물 등 묘사할 것이 나오지 않는 안식일은 만든다는 행위에만 집중하면 표현할 게 없다. 그러나 아무리 자연이 있다 해도 그것을 즐거워하는 인간이 없다면 이 모든 창조는 무용한 것이 된다. 그리하여 하이든은 마지막 3부에서는 자연에서 안식하는 첫 사람들의 모습을 그렸다. 첫 사람인 아담과 이브는 먼저 신을 찬양하고 그다음 서로에게 사랑을 고백한다. 끝없는 경탄이 음악과 가사에 실려 나온다. 창조된 모든 것을 사랑하고, 또한 동료 인간을 사랑하는 것, 그렇게 ‘천지 창조’의 3부는 낙원의 모습 그 자체가 된다.‘천지 창조’는 초연 즉시 대성공을 거뒀다. 하지만 이후의 미담은 더 아름답다. 노 작곡가는 고난을 겪고 있는 동료들을 돌아보았다. 그는 ‘천지 창조’의 공연 수익의 일부를 떼어 빈의 음향예술가협회에 기부했고, 이 금액은 음악가들의 미망인과 자녀들을 돕는 데 사용되었다. 파파 하이든은 그렇게 작품으로, 또한 인간다운 행실로 작은 낙원을 이뤘던 것이다. [출처:중앙일보] https://www.joongang.co.kr/article/25366317