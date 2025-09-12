 BTS's RM donates 200 million won to hospitals to celebrate his birthday
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 15:11
BTS member RM is discharged from the Army in Chuncheon, Gangwon, on June 10. [YONHAP]

BTS member RM has donated 200 million won ($144,000) to local hospitals in celebration of his birthday on Friday.
 
Donations of 100 million won each were made to Asan Medical Center and Korea University Medical Center.
 

“I’ve decided to make donations because I wanted to participate in something meaningful for my birthday,” RM was quoted by the hospitals as saying. “I hope it provides relief to patients struggling with the financial burden of necessary treatments.”
 
RM’s donations will go toward covering treatment and surgery costs for underprivileged patients at Asan Medical Center, while Korea University Medical Center will use the money to improve medical facilities and expand health care services.
 
RM debuted as a member of BTS in 2013. The septet, composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is best known for songs like "Idol" (2018), "Dynamite" (2020) and "Butter" (2021).
 
RM has released two full-length albums, “Indigo” (2022) and “Right Place, Wrong Person” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
