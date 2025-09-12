Boy band n.SSign becomes new face of Shilla Duty Free
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 09:54
K-pop boy band n.SSign became the face of Shilla Duty Free, the company said Friday.
Shilla released a promotional video featuring the group and plans joint marketing campaigns. The retailer said the partnership aims to boost brand recognition and improve engagement with customers.
n.SSign is the company’s third model, after actors Jinyoung and Park Hyung-sik. Shilla said it hopes the move will draw in MZ generation customers worldwide.
n.SSign has been seeing continued success this year, achieving its first No. 1 on a music show, selling out a four-city tour in Japan and wrapping up its first solo concert in Korea to strong reviews. It also made headlines with a fan-driven digital billboard appearance in New York’s Times Square.
n.SSign debuted as a 10-member boy band in August 2023. The band was initially formed through a Channel A audition program, “Youth Star” (2022). The band's current members are Kazuta, Doha, Sungyun, Robin, Hanjun, Laurence and Huiwon.
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
