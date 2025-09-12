 Galaxy Corporation vows to take legal action against G-Dragon defamation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Galaxy Corporation vows to take legal action against G-Dragon defamation

Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 21:06
Singer G-Dragon [NEWS1]

Singer G-Dragon [NEWS1]

 
Galaxy Corporation said Friday it will take firm legal action against malicious comments and the spread of false information targeting its artist G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong.
 
“We are pursuing legal action regarding rights violations caused by baseless falsehoods and malicious posts about G-Dragon,” the company said in a statement Friday.
 

Related Article

The agency explained that it has identified cases of defamation, slander, and the spread of false information circulating on online communities and social media through fan reports and internal monitoring, and is working with investigative authorities to respond.
 
“We have appointed the law firm Yulchon and are strengthening monitoring and evidence collection across online platforms,” Galaxy Corporation added. “Reports from fans are also being actively used as key grounds for legal action.”
 
“We are pursuing every possible civil and criminal measure, including criminal complaints, not only against posts using the artist’s real name but also those using initials, nicknames, or abbreviations that may be linked to him,” the company said. “There will be no leniency or settlements.”
 
“Generating unverified rumors or posting malicious writings or videos is clearly illegal and may result in punishment under the Information and Communications Network Act and the Criminal Act,” the company said. “We will continue thorough monitoring and active responses to protect our artist’s rights. We sincerely thank fans for their unwavering love and support for G-Dragon.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags G-Dragon Galaxy Corporation Korea Defamation

More in K-pop

Galaxy Corporation vows to take legal action against G-Dragon defamation

BTS's RM donates 200 million won to hospitals to celebrate his birthday

Ex-EXO member Luhan, actor Guan Xiaotong reportedly split

Super Junior's Choi Si-won deletes tribute to Charlie Kirk from Instagram

Youngbin to make debut with single composed by JYP founder

Related Stories

G-Dragon will release next album under his famed stage name

Big Bang theory: G-Dragon appointed as visiting professor at KAIST

Über-disappointed: Bangkok fans unable to see G-Dragon on tour

G-Dragon announces more shows as part of "Übermensch" tour

G-Dragon's music to be beamed into space
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)