Galaxy Corporation vows to take legal action against G-Dragon defamation
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 21:06
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Galaxy Corporation said Friday it will take firm legal action against malicious comments and the spread of false information targeting its artist G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong.
“We are pursuing legal action regarding rights violations caused by baseless falsehoods and malicious posts about G-Dragon,” the company said in a statement Friday.
The agency explained that it has identified cases of defamation, slander, and the spread of false information circulating on online communities and social media through fan reports and internal monitoring, and is working with investigative authorities to respond.
“We have appointed the law firm Yulchon and are strengthening monitoring and evidence collection across online platforms,” Galaxy Corporation added. “Reports from fans are also being actively used as key grounds for legal action.”
“We are pursuing every possible civil and criminal measure, including criminal complaints, not only against posts using the artist’s real name but also those using initials, nicknames, or abbreviations that may be linked to him,” the company said. “There will be no leniency or settlements.”
“Generating unverified rumors or posting malicious writings or videos is clearly illegal and may result in punishment under the Information and Communications Network Act and the Criminal Act,” the company said. “We will continue thorough monitoring and active responses to protect our artist’s rights. We sincerely thank fans for their unwavering love and support for G-Dragon.”
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
