Super Junior's Choi Si-won deletes tribute to Charlie Kirk from Instagram
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 12:14
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Choi Si-won, singer and actor best known as a member of boy band Super Junior, deleted a social media post that mourned the death of U.S. far-right youth activist Charlie Kirk after it drew swift criticism from fans.
Choi had uploaded a photo of Kirk with the words "REST IN PEACE CHARLIE KIRK" on his Instagram Stories on Thursday following the political activist's death.
He uploaded a second photo of Kirk and his family with the Bible verse "Well done, good and faithful servant." The posts were deleted as of Friday morning.
The U.S. activist had put his evangelical Christianity and family at the center of his politics. The Super Junior member is also vocal about his religious beliefs.
The posts quickly spread among K-pop fans online, some of whom criticized the Super Junior member for supposedly publicly supporting Kirk, a staunch advocate of right-wing politics.
Fans cited Kirk's staunch support for gun rights, opposition to abortion, and a history of divisive remarks — including comments criticized as racist and Islamophobic — as reasons they felt Choi was out of step with the values of a more inclusive audience.
Kirk, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump and founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA, was killed while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)