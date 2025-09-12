Youngbin to make debut with single composed by JYP founder
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 11:06 Updated: 12 Sep. 2025, 12:02
- KIM JU-YEON
Youngbin, the runner-up from reality show "The Ddanddara" (2024-25), will make her debut with a digital single composed by JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young on Wednesday.
The singer released promotional images for her first digital single, "Freak Show," on Thursday and Friday.
"Freak Show" is a pop dance track that makes being different into a badge of confidence, using witty wordplay to celebrate standing out rather than blending in, Youngbin's agency, Innit Entertainment, said Friday.
Park took part in composing the track to highlight the singer's signature charisma and talent, Innit said.
Youngbin first garnered attention after securing the No. 2 spot on KBS 2TV's "The Ddanddara" (2024-25), a survival audition program hosted by Park, who also goes by the stage name J.Y. Park. Following the show, she signed with and trained at Innit, a subsidiary under JYP.
She had been active as a musical actor before appearing on the show.
