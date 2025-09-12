Ex-EXO member Luhan, actor Guan Xiaotong reportedly split
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 12:53 Updated: 12 Sep. 2025, 14:27
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Former EXO member Luhan and Chinese actor Guan Xiaotong reportedly broke up last year, according to Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday.
The pair first admitted that they were dating in 2017. Throughout the years, they denied marriage and breakup rumors multiple times.
Although Luhan nor Guan have acknowledged that they split up, the report cited claims from Chinese paparazzi.
The report said that the pair finished dividing the stake of their jointly held company in December. Unlike previous years, Guan was also silent on Luhan’s birthday in April and has deleted social media posts related to him.
The fact that the pair have not been seen in public together recently, and that they made no visible gestures toward each other on Valentine’s Day, further fueled speculation about their split.
Luhan, whose real name is Lu Han, debuted as a member of EXO in 2012. He left the band in 2014 and launched his solo career in China. He has released albums such as "Reloaded" (2015) and acted in films like "20 Once Again" (2015), "The Witness" (2015) and the television series "Fighter of the Destiny" (2017).
Guan is known for her roles in films including “Nuan” (2003), “The Left Ear” (2015) and “Shadow” (2018).
