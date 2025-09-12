 Actor Lee Byung-hun receives TIFF Tribute Award, first Korean to accept honor
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Actor Lee Byung-hun receives TIFF Tribute Award, first Korean to accept honor

Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 10:30
Actor Lee Byung-hun poses during the red carpet for director Park Chan-wook's film ″No Other Choice,″ as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 50th edition in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 8. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Actor Lee Byung-hun poses during the red carpet for director Park Chan-wook's film ″No Other Choice,″ as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 50th edition in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 8. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Actor Lee Byung-hun became the first Korean actor to receive a special achievement award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
 
Lee was honored with a TIFF Tribute Award on Monday, alongside director Guillermo del Toro, filmmaker Hikari and actor Jodie Foster, according to the TIFF's official website on Thursday.  
 

Related Article

 
Korean director Park Chan-wook, who directed "No Other Choice," which stars Lee and was screened at the festival, presented the award.
 
Accepting the honor, Lee said it was not a personal accolade, but rather a recognition of the accomplishments of Korean culture.
 
The film was shown in the festival’s Gala Presentations, followed by Q&A sessions with Park and Lee. 
 
After the screening, Park said he was grateful the audience laughed and cried at subtle details he thought might go unnoticed. Lee described the theater’s enthusiastic response as overwhelming and said he felt the crowd’s deep affection for the film.

BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags park chan-wook no other choice lee byung-hun

More in Movies

Actor Lee Byung-hun receives TIFF Tribute Award, first Korean to accept honor

In '3670,' a gay North Korean defector embraces identities with eye on the future

Netflix film 'The Great Flood,' starring Kim Da-mi, Park Hae-soo, to be released Dec. 19

'Love Untangled' hits No. 1 on Netflix non-English movies chart

'Golden' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week

Related Stories

Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' to compete at Venice film festival

Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' receives rave reviews, currently 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Park Chan-wook's 12th film 'No Other Choice' to hit theaters this autumn

Son Ye-jin attached to new Park Chan-wook movie project

Actor Rhee Min-jung criticized online for posing in Venice church with luxury bag
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)