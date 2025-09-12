Actor Lee Byung-hun receives TIFF Tribute Award, first Korean to accept honor
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 10:30
Actor Lee Byung-hun became the first Korean actor to receive a special achievement award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Lee was honored with a TIFF Tribute Award on Monday, alongside director Guillermo del Toro, filmmaker Hikari and actor Jodie Foster, according to the TIFF's official website on Thursday.
Korean director Park Chan-wook, who directed "No Other Choice," which stars Lee and was screened at the festival, presented the award.
Accepting the honor, Lee said it was not a personal accolade, but rather a recognition of the accomplishments of Korean culture.
The film was shown in the festival’s Gala Presentations, followed by Q&A sessions with Park and Lee.
After the screening, Park said he was grateful the audience laughed and cried at subtle details he thought might go unnoticed. Lee described the theater’s enthusiastic response as overwhelming and said he felt the crowd’s deep affection for the film.
