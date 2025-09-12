South Korea, U.S. to hold combined tabletop military exercise in Pyeongtaek next week
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 13:43
South Korea and the United States will hold a combined nuclear and conventional integration (CNI) tabletop exercise (TTX) at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, for five days next week, according to military officials Friday.
This will be the first such exercise under the President Lee Jae Myung administration.
CNI refers to the integration of South Korea’s conventional capabilities with the United States’ potential nuclear assets to deter and respond to North Korea’s nuclear threats. A TTX is when two militaries work through hypothetical scenarios rather than conduct field maneuvers.
The drill, called “Iron Mace," is part of the “Guidelines for Nuclear Deterrence and Nuclear Operations on the Korean Peninsula,” agreed upon by the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) last July.
During the exercise, to be held next week from Monday through Friday, the allies will discuss operational plans that combine U.S. nuclear forces and South Korean conventional capabilities, including procedures for joint planning when the United States deploys nuclear-capable strategic assets. They will also explore ways to strengthen extended deterrence against North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
South Korean and U.S. officials decided not to disclose the exercise to the public to avoid provoking the North or compromising operational security. Observers say this reflects the Lee administration’s policy focus on easing inter-Korean tensions and restoring trust as part of efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.
