 Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea to stress commitment to alliance: State Deptartment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea to stress commitment to alliance: State Deptartment

Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 09:54
Christopher Landau testifies at a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be deputy secretary of state, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 4. [AFP/YONHAP]

Christopher Landau testifies at a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be deputy secretary of state, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 4. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
A senior U.S. diplomat will visit Korea this week as part of a multi-nation trip aimed at highlighting the United States' commitment to alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, the State Department said Thursday.
 
From Friday through next Thursday, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to Korea, Papua New Guinea and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, it said, noting that he will focus on fostering collaboration, enhancing security and deepening economic ties as Washington seeks a "free, open and prosperous" Indo-Pacific.
 

Related Article

 
Landau's visit to Korea comes as the detention of more than 310 South Koreans in a recent immigration crackdown caused public outrage there. They headed back home aboard a chartered plane on Thursday morning, a week after their arrest in the crackdown.
 
In Seoul, the deputy secretary plans to meet Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and business leaders, the department said.
 
He will then travel to Port Moresby to participate in events marking Papua New Guinea's 50th anniversary of independence, engage with Pacific Island leaders at the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Roundtable, before traveling to the Republic of the Marshall Islands.
 
"This visit demonstrates the United States' ongoing efforts to deepen partnerships and advance shared priorities across the region," the department said.

Yonhap
tags Landau diplomacy

More in Diplomacy

Immigration crackdown delays LG-Hyundai battery plant in Georgia by 2 to 3 months: Report

Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Korea to stress commitment to alliance: State Deptartment

Lutnick says Hyundai should have called him for visas, its workers had 'wrong' visas: Report

'Would definitely go again': Sequels to working holidays in Japan now possible

Korean companies may think twice before investing in U.S. after Georgia immigration raid, warns President Lee

Related Stories

Trust-based Mandarin diplomacy (KOR)

Where’s bipartisan diplomacy?

Bad start for vaccine diplomacy (KOR)

The continuing power of diplomacy

Trust-based Mandarin diplomacy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)