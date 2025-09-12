'Would definitely go again': Sequels to working holidays in Japan now possible
For Kim Na-yeon, a 28-year-old former corporate worker, a year in Tokyo wasn't just a trip. It was freedom. Kim, who quit her arduous job in Seoul last year, recently spent a year on a working holiday in Japan and finally experienced something she had long craved: complete independence.
"I always wanted to go on a working holiday, but I started working right after graduating from university," she said, speaking under a pseudonym. "I would highly recommend the program, especially for students. I would’ve stayed longer if only I had landed a full-time job there."
Starting next month, people like Kim will have another opportunity to apply for the working holiday visa — a program that, until now, could only be used once per person.
Working holidays are programs that allow young people, mostly between the ages of 18 and 30, to live and work abroad while experiencing the local culture and lifestyle. The program provides a visa to stay in the country and permits participants to engage in short-term employment.
The policy shift follows a summit between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Aug. 23 — Lee’s first bilateral visit to Tokyo, which comes as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations.
The leaders agreed to expand the working holiday program to allow a second visa per participant, aiming to "boost people-to-people exchanges" between the two countries. Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the change will take effect Oct. 1.
Demand for working holidays surges
The expansion of the Korea-Japan program comes amid growing interest in cultural and work exchanges.
Earlier this year, Japan began issuing working holiday visas to eight more countries, including Britain and Canada, in addition to offering Koreans the chance to come back. Until now, only Australia and New Zealand allowed Koreans to reapply or extend their visas. In Canada, some may qualify under the International Experience Canada program.
Launched in 1999 after a landmark 1998 joint declaration between then-Korean President Kim Dae-jung and Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi, the Korea-Japan working holiday program was designed to promote youth and cultural exchange as the countries sought to ease tensions due to historical issues dating back to colonial rule.
Demand has surged dramatically in recent years. In 2024, Koreans received 7,444 working holiday visas — the highest of any nationality — out of Japan’s total issuance of 21,963. That’s a steep jump from just 207 visas in 2021, as post-pandemic travel resumed and interest in overseas experiences grew.
Each country currently grants 10,000 visas annually to people aged 18 to 25. Under certain conditions, such as military service or pandemic-related delays, the age limit may be extended to 30.
While the program emphasizes cultural exchange, participants are allowed to get part-time jobs to support themselves during their stay. The visa is valid for one year.
The decision also comes as cross-border travel between the countries continues to increase. In 2024, over 8.8 million Koreans visited Japan — a record high — with nearly 40 percent under 30. Meanwhile, more than 3.2 million Japanese nationals traveled to Korea.
Korea has bilateral working holiday visa agreements with 28 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Japan and Hong Kong, according to the Working Holiday Info Center under the Overseas Koreans Agency.
A step toward settling abroad
Kim had considered popular working holiday destinations like Australia and Canada, but chose Japan for its proximity and her basic command of the language.
“I really wanted to experience living in Japan, but my bigger goal was to eventually work there long-term,” she said, adding that she applied for the visa while still employed at her previous company and resigned once it was approved.
During her year in Tokyo, Kim worked part-time at a global shoe retailer and attended interviews with foreign companies.
"If you're aiming to work overseas, particularly in Japan, being in the country makes a huge difference since you can attend interviews directly."
Preparing for the visa took about a month. The working holiday application process for Japan requires 12 documents, including detailed plans during their stay and bank statements. While no proof of Japanese language proficiency is required, applicants must submit the plans in Japanese.
"I saw stories from people who got rejected on online forums, so I made sure everything was meticulous," she said.
To save money, Kim lived in a share house. Despite gaining independence, the experience wasn’t without setbacks. In the summer, she had to temporarily return to Korea for medical reasons.
“I preferred visiting a Korean hospital where I was familiar with the language and system,” she explained.
Still, she looks back on her working holiday positively, and even wistfully.
“If I were a little younger, I would definitely go again,” she said.
“Especially for university students, it’s a unique experience. And if you have a clear goal like working abroad, it can open real opportunities.”
