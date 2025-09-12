 Rain expected in Seoul later Friday as clouds move from Korea's south to north
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 11:00
Pedestrians carrying umbrellas cross a street in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, on Sept. 9. [NEWS1]

Most of the country will be cloudy Friday, with rain starting in the morning or afternoon depending on the region, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. The agency warned that “heavy rain with gusty winds, thunder and lightning is expected, and people should take precautions to stay safe.” 
 
Jeju Island and South Jeolla are forecast to see showers starting in the morning, while rain will spread to the greater Seoul area, the Chungcheong region and the rest of the southern regions in the afternoon. Gangwon, which has been suffering from severe drought, will see rain starting at night.
 

Rainfall between Friday and Saturday is expected to reach 50 to 100 millimeters (2 to 4 inches) in southern Gyeonggi, with some areas seeing over 150 millimeters. Seoul, Incheon and northern Gyeonggi are expected to see 30 to 80 millimeters, with up to 100 millimeters in some locations.
 
In the Chungcheong region, including Daejeon and Sejong, 50 to 100 millimeters of rain is expected. Some parts of South Chungcheong will receive over 150 millimeters and northern North Chungcheong over 120 millimeters.
 
Busan, Ulsan, South Gyeongsang, central and northern North Gyeongsang, Ulleung Island and Dokdo will see 30 to 80 millimeters, with mountainous areas in northeastern North Gyeongsang seeing more than 100 millimeters. 
 
Jeju Island is expected to receive 30 to 80 millimeters, with some areas seeing more than 120 millimeters.
 
People walk along a forest trail in Nam District, Pohang, North Gyeongsang, as rain falls across the city on Sept. 10. [NEWS1]

As of 5 a.m. Friday, temperatures stood at 23.1 degrees Celsius (73.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul. 
 
In other cities, temperatures stood at 23.8 degrees Celsius in Incheon; 22.7 in Suwon; 18.7 in Chuncheon; 20.9 in Gangneung; 23.0 in Cheongju; 22.1 in Daejeon; 22.3 in Jeonju; 22.5 in Gwangju; 24.7 in Jeju; 21.6 in Daegu; 24.4 in Busan; 23.5 in Ulsan and 23.3 in Changwon. 
 
Daytime highs are expected to range between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius nationwide.
 
Fine dust levels are forecast to remain “good” nationwide thanks to smooth atmospheric diffusion and rainfall.
 
Waves are expected to reach 0.5 to 2.5 meters (1.6 to 8.2 feet) in the East and South Seas and 0.5 to 2.0 meters in the Yellow Sea. Offshore waves — up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the coastline — are forecast to reach 0.5 to 3.5 meters in the East Sea, 0.5 to 2.5 meters in the Yellow Sea and 1.0 to 3.5 meters in the South Sea.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
