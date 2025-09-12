Riize, ILLIT and others to take the stage at university festivals
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 17:45 Updated: 12 Sep. 2025, 18:16
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
From popular boy groups like Riize to girl groups like ILLIT and Kiss of Life, many K-pop stars will be livening up university campuses during the fall festival season.
While some universities held their fall festivals in early September, many are also set to hold theirs between mid-September and even into early October.
If you are curious about who's performing where, and if some of the festivals are open to nonstudents, the Korea JoongAng Daily has compiled the details for you.
Hanyang University Erica Campus
Hanyang University's Erica Campus will hold its festival between Monday and Wednesday.
While there won't be performances on the first day, the second day will feature performances by Boy Next Door, N.Flying, fromis_9 and Beenzino. The last day will have performances by girl group Hearts2Hearts, band Crying Nut and singer Zzione.
The Erica Zone will be set up in front of the stage for the university and Hanyang University Seoul Campus students and alumni. Nonstudents will be able to watch performances in areas outside the Erica Zone, but will have to buy tickets for 15,000 won ($10).
Hanyang University
Hanyang University's main Seoul Campus in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, will also host its own fall festival between Wednesday and Friday.
Singers Roy Kim, BIG Naughty and Choi Yu-ree will be performing on the first day, with singers Woodz and Heize as well as band Lucy performing on the second day. On the third day, students will be able to see performances by Jay Park, Jeon Somi and fromis_9.
The university will reserve areas closer to the stage as the Hanyang Zone, which only university students — including undergraduate, graduate, exchange students and students taking a semester off — can enter. Another Aeguk Zone will be set up outside the Hanyang Zone, which will be open for university alumni and faculty, Hanyang University's Professional and Specialized Graduate School students, undergraduate students of Hanyang Women's University and Hanyang Cyber University students. The university will not be operating a viewing area for nonstudents.
Yonsei University
Yonsei University will be hosting an eve festival on Tuesday for the upcoming Korea-Yonsei Games, which will be held on Friday and Saturday.
The eve festival will be held at Yonsei University's Amphitheater, featuring MRCH, Roy Kim, Kwon Eun-bi and Epik High.
Yonsei University's undergraduate students will be able to enter first, starting at 4:30 p.m., but nonstudents will also be able to line up and enter from 5:30 p.m. Even after general admission starts, the university will operate a fast track line that allows undergraduate Yonsei students to enter without having to go to the back of the line.
Chungbuk National University
Chungbuk National University is holding its fall festival between Tuesday and Thursday.
There are no artist performances scheduled for the first day, but singers 10cm, FT Island and girl group izna will perform on the second day. On the third day, Chungha, Jay Park and rapper BewhY will perform.
Kyung Hee University Global Campus
Kyung Hee University's Global Campus, in Yongin, Gyeonggi, will hold its fall festival between Tuesday and Thursday.
Various artists will be visiting the university, with fromis_9, Jannabi and Silica Gel performing on the first day. On the second day, boy group Winner, girl group Hearts2Hearts, Jay Park and BIBI will take the stage. The last day will have performances of rapper Beenzino, singer Ha Hyun-sang and band Balming Tiger.
The Kyung Hee Zone closer to the stage will be reserved for the university's students, alumni and faculty. Other visitors can watch performances outside the Kyung Hee Zone.
Kyung Hee University's Seoul Campus will also hold a separate fall festival, scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Sookmyung Women's University
Sookmyung Women's University will hold its fall festival on Wednesday and Thursday, with girl group VVS and singers Chungha and Ailee performing on the first day. On the second day, girl groups Billlie and Oh My Girl and singer Lee Chae-yeon will take the stage.
The university will reserve the area closer to the stage for students who paid student council fees for the fall semester. A total of 600 students will be able to preregister for the student-only zone via the student council Instagram starting Saturday, getting the benefit of entering the area from 3 p.m. Students who couldn't register for early entry beforehand can also line up starting at 3:30 p.m., although only 500 will be able to enter the student-only zone.
Sungshin Women's University
Sungshin Women's University's fall festival will take place on Thursday and Friday.
Indie band YudabinBand and singer BOL4 will perform on the first day, with girl groups fromis_9 and ILLIT set to perform on the second day.
The Crystal Zone, which will be the student-only area closer to the stage, will be accessible to Sungshin Women's University students who paid student council fees for the fall semester. Students could reserve tickets free of charge via the Talket application starting Sept. 8. Tickets to enter the student area can also be obtained by university alumni, although they will be open later.
Gwangju University
Gwangju University's fall festival will be held for one day on Sept. 25.
Although the festival is short, various singers will help students get the most out of it. Boy group Riize will be performing, along with girl groups tripleS and Rescene, Woodz and Lee Mu-jin. Media personality Jonathan Thona Yiombi will also host a live talk show for students.
The university does not have details on student-only zones and whether nonstudents will be able to enjoy performances yet.
Soongsil University
Soongsil University will hold its fall festival between Sept. 24 and 26, with singers Car, the garden and Davichi performing on the first day. The second day will feature performances by girl group Kiss of Life and rapper Beenzino. Day three performances will feature Boy Next Door, band Cherry Filter and rapper Jay Park.
Special surprises will also be available for students. Yeo Kyung-rae, a Chinese cuisine master well-known for appearing as a White Spoon chef in "Culinary Class Wars" (2024), will be offering 500 dishes of jjajangmyeon (black bean noodles) to Soongsil University students. The event will take place on Sept. 24 on the third floor of the Student Union building between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)