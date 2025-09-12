 Lee's approval rating falls to 58 percent
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 15:46
President Lee Jae Myung speaks at a press conference marking his first 100 days in office at the Blue House in central Seoul on Sept. 11. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks at a press conference marking his first 100 days in office at the Blue House in central Seoul on Sept. 11. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell below 60 percent, a poll showed Friday, as he marked 100 days in office.
 
In a Gallup Korea survey of 1,002 adults conducted Tuesday through Thursday, 58 percent gave a positive evaluation of Lee's performance, down 5 percentage points from the previous week.
 

Lee's approval rating had stayed above 60 percent following his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in late August, but the upward trend reversed this week as he marked his 100th day in office on Thursday.
 
Among respondents, 14 percent who gave a positive evaluation cited the economy, while 22 percent of those with a negative view pointed to diplomacy, particularly after more than 300 Korean workers were rounded up in a U.S. immigration raid of a construction site in Georgia.
 
The Democratic Party's approval rating rose 1 percentage point to 41 percent while the People Power Party's remained unchanged at 24 percent.
 
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with 95 percent confidence.

Yonhap


