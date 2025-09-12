Supreme Court chief justice hopes for public debate on desirable judicial reform

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said Friday he hopes for a public debate on the most desirable direction for judicial reform as the ruling Democratic Party (DP) is set to pass a set of reform bills.Jo made the remark as he arrived for work at the Supreme Court, noting that an extraordinary meeting of the heads of courts across the country is scheduled for later in the day."As I always say, my wish is that there will be sufficient discussions through a public debate on the inherent functions of the judiciary, the reality of the current judiciary's manpower and what is most desirable for the people," he told reporters.The judicial reform bills being pushed by the DP call for increasing the number of Supreme Court justices from the current 14 to 30, overhauling the recommendation process for Supreme Court justices and evaluation method for judges, expanding public access to lower-court rulings and introducing a preexamination system for search and seizure warrants.The party has said it aims to pass the bills before the extended Chuseok holiday that begins Oct. 3."I plan to listen to the opinions of judges through the meeting of heads of courts," Jo said, adding they will decide afterward whether to deliver the outcome of the discussion to the National Assembly.The DP has also sought to establish a special court to rule on cases resulting from former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration in December.During a press conference Thursday, President Lee Jae Myung balked at the Supreme Court's earlier opinion that such a court could be interpreted as unconstitutional."The Supreme Court is carrying out a comprehensive review" of the matter, Jo said.Yonhap