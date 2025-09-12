Authorities warn consumers to be careful when using at-home perm or hair straightening products
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 14:24
A flood of videos on YouTube claim that anyone can achieve a salon-quality perm or hair straightening treatment at home using over-the-counter products. Many highlight affordability as a major advantage — but regulators warn that safety is a growing concern.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety cautioned on Friday that “nonprofessional consumers using perm or hair-straightening products at home must carefully read and follow the directions and safety precautions.”
These chemical products work by breaking and reforming molecular bonds in hair proteins: a reducing agent partially breaks the bonds and a neutralizer then rebuilds them into a curled or straightened form. Reducing agents typically include thioglycolic acid or cysteine, while neutralizers may contain hydrogen peroxide or sodium bromate.
These substances can cause irritation if they come into contact with the skin. The ministry advises users to wear gloves and avoid direct contact with the scalp or skin. Leaving the product on for too long can cause hair breakage or severe damage.
“Instructions for use — including heat setting, processing time at room temperature and neutralizer application time — should be adjusted depending on the condition of the hair,” the ministry added. It also advised against use by those with damaged hair, a history of skin allergies, or women around the time of menstruation or childbirth.
“It may be difficult for consumers without professional training to accurately assess their hair’s condition and adjust processing time accordingly,” said a representative from the Korea Cosmetics Association. “We recommend seeking advice from a trained hair professional before using such products.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHAE HYE-SEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)