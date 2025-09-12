'I just want to see my family': Tearful reunions as 316 Korean workers land at Incheon Airport
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 19:17
After days spent in cramped cells thousands of miles from home, 316 Korean workers returned to Incheon on Friday — not with triumphant fanfare, but with quiet relief etched into weary faces, their complicated silence speaking to the emotional weight of captivity, uncertainty and the long-awaited comfort of home.
A chartered flight carrying 330 people, including 316 Korean nationals who had been detained in Georgia, landed at Incheon International Airport at around 3:24 p.m. on Friday after a long 14-hour and 40-minute journey.
As the aircraft door opened, workers who had visibly lost weight during their days in detention began to appear one by one. Despite their tense expressions, many showed signs of relief with some smiling as they exited the jet bridge.
Most were still wearing the same clothes they'd worn in detention. In their hands were plastic bags containing basic items such as mobile phones. Some had failed to bring their passports and were seen undergoing separate immigration screening by the Ministry of Justice.
“It finally feels like I can breathe now that I’m home,” said one worker on the way to the arrivals hall on Friday. Another beside him said, “My family was the first thing that came to mind,” with tears welling up in his eyes.
“I kept thinking about my child’s face,” said another worker. “I’m just grateful I can hold them again,” his voice cracking as he lowered his head.
When asked what the detention was like, one worker replied, “Every single day felt long. We stayed in a cramped space with several people, barely speaking to one another just trying to endure.”
Asked whether they were able to sleep, he said, “We didn’t even have a sense of day or night, let alone sleep. Not knowing when we’d be released made it even harder.” He added, “Not being able to wash properly was the most difficult part.”
There were also concerns for a pregnant co-worker. “We were all worried about whether everyone would be okay,” one detainee said, reflecting on their anxiety at the time. The pregnant worker was given a seat in first class for the return flight, according to the government.
When asked by reporters whether they would consider returning to the United States, most workers remained silent, heads bowed. After a brief pause, one said, “If the company tells me to go, I guess I’ll have to,” though his face betrayed mixed emotions.
“Honestly, I’m scared,” said another. “I don’t think I could go back, even if my family tried to stop me.” LG Energy Solution reportedly is not recommending that the repatriated workers return to the United States.
“We’ll also look into ways to provide psychological support so those returning can regain stability in their daily lives,” said presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik.
The repatriation was a follow-up measure to the large-scale immigration raid that took place on Sept. 4 at the construction site of the LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor Group joint battery plant in Georgia. At that time, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained 475 people, including 317 Korean workers, who were later released.
Immediately after the incident, the Korean government and company officials held emergency discussions and arranged a Korean Air flight to bring the workers to Incheon.
One of the detained Korean nationals who has a family member with permanent residency in the United States chose to remain there. According to First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, the individual plans to file a bail request through a private attorney.
Korean Air said over 90 percent of the in-flight meal options were bibimbap, and to ensure there was no shortage, the company prepared 120 percent of the usual supply. The airline also provided plenty of wet wipes for the workers, many of whom had been unable to wash during detention.
“I ate two bowls of bibimbap,” one returnee said with a smile. “I never realized Korean food could taste this good.” Another worker shared, “Every time one of us took a bite, we said, ‘Now I feel like I can live.’”
Brief interviews continued on the way to the arrivals hall.
“I just want to see my family’s faces as soon as I get home,” said one worker. “That was what gave me the most strength.” Another added, “For now I don’t want to go anywhere. I just want to stay close to my family.”
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
