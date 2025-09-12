Incheon police arrest man for allegedly trying to lure 5th grader
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 15:49 Updated: 12 Sep. 2025, 15:58
Incheon police apprehended a man for allegedly trying to lure an elementary school student by promising her food earlier this week.
The Incheon Namdong Police Precinct said Friday that it detained the man on charges of attempted enticement of a minor.
The man approached a fifth-grade girl in front of her elementary school in Incheon's Namdong District at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, according to police.
He allegedly told her, “I'll buy you something delicious. Come with me.”
The girl refused, but the man allegedly tried to lure her again. At that moment, the girl’s grandmother arrived to pick her up and called her name, prompting the man to leave the scene.
The girl's mother reported the incident to the police the following day. Investigators reviewed nearby CCTV footage, identified the suspect, and arrested him at his home in Michuhol District just six hours after receiving the report.
During questioning, the man reportedly said, “I just wanted to buy her something because she looked cute. I didn’t have any other intentions.”
"We will investigate whether there are other offenses and then send the case to prosecutors," police said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
