Once-detained workers' families relieved at return, concerned over future work
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 20:00
Carrying little more than plastic bags and wearing the weary look of detention, over 300 Korean workers walked out of Incheon International Airport on Friday — eight days after their sudden arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities in Georgia.
Upon their arrival at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport, most workers, who were arrested at the construction site of an LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor battery plant, carried little more than plastic bags with personal belongings and wore T-shirts or work clothes. Some had grown beards, while others appeared unkempt, wearing hats and masks as if they had not been able to wash.
After clearing immigration, the workers boarded 12 buses arranged in advance and were transported to the airport’s long-term parking lot, where their families and colleagues were waiting. From there, they departed one by one in vehicles prepared by LG Energy Solution.
At the third-floor waiting area of the parking lot, relatives and friends anxiously paced while holding name signs and headbands emblazoned with welcome messages. When news broke that the Korean Air charter flight had landed at 3:24 p.m., many immediately called their loved ones on board to exchange reassurances.
One woman held up a placard reading "Ryu Mong-sil's Dad," bearing the name of her dog, as she waited for her husband, an LG subcontractor employee.
"He sent me a photo before departing yesterday, and he looked 10 years older — almost unrecognizable," she said.
Kim Hyun-mi, who traveled from Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, was among hundreds of others who came to greet her husband, a programmer for an equipment supplier.
“Our kindergarten-aged son is just happy his dad is coming home, but asked if he’s bringing gifts,” Kim said with a laugh, adding, “For me, the wait was unbearable.”
She expressed concern over future visa issues, noting that U.S. visa applications typically ask whether the applicant has ever been detained in the country.
"My husband told me that if these experts can’t return to the United States, replacement workers could lead to more errors and defects in battery equipment. The government must step in so their careers and livelihoods are not blocked," she said.
When the workers finally entered the waiting area, they were met with cheers, applause and emotional embraces. Families cried out “Honey!” and “Dad!” as they rushed forward to hug their loved ones.
Among the arrivals was Jeon Sang-hyeok, who was immediately embraced by his mother.
“Oh my goodness, you’ve lost so much weight,” she said as she held him tightly. Jeon recalled, “The hardest part was being handcuffed like a criminal in the United States. There were 70 of us kept in one room, and the bathroom was completely open. Of course, I want to go back and finish my work. I just hope the government resolves the visa issue.”
Jang Young-seon, an equipment engineer from Cheonan, South Chungcheong, said his mother came to mind first during his detention.
“I just want to eat a home-cooked meal,” he said. “But I’m worried, because I still have projects lined up, and returning to the United States will be difficult now.”
He described the moment of his arrest. “I thought I had nothing to hide, so I complied confidently with the inspection. I never expected it would come to this.”
BY IM SOUNG-BIN [[email protected]]
