Police impose entry ban on anti-China protesters in Myeongdong
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 21:06
Anti-China protests that had become a regular sight near the Chinese Embassy in one of the most touristy areas in Seoul, Myeongdong, will no longer be allowed to spill into the bustling shopping district, as police have imposed a full entry ban on protesters citing diplomatic security and tourist safety.
Namdaemun Police Precinct issued a restriction notice barring the protesters from entering Myeongdong after they filed a report to hold a rally and march near the Chinese Embassy at 7:30 p.m., according to police on Friday.
Until now, police had permitted gatherings on side streets in Myeongdong while restricting access to within 100 meters (328 feet) of the embassy. But the new directive prohibits protesters from entering the district altogether.
The restriction includes a clause banning “provocative actions,” such as verbal abuse or physical clashes during protests, aimed at preventing unnecessary confrontations with diplomatic staff or tourists.
The move follows mounting pressure from political leaders and local businesses. President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday denounced the anti-China demonstrations as a “mess” during a Cabinet meeting and called for effective countermeasures. The police responded Wednesday by confirming they were reviewing a ban on “provocative actions.”
Business owners in Myeongdong also pushed for action. Myeongdong tourism special zone council said Thursday submitted an official request to Namdaemun Police Precinct, urging a complete ban on protests within the area, citing sharp declines in foot traffic and serious harm to commercial activity.
