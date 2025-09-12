Spate of kidnapping attempts has parents scared, teachers stressed
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 16:27
A wave of attempted child abductions — some chillingly brazen — has gripped Korea as multiple cases were reported in recent weeks, fueling fears among parents, exhausting teachers and prompting a nationwide police crackdown.
On Wednesday, a man was apprehended by police in Mia-dong, Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, after allegedly trying to hug a nine-year-old girl who was walking home from her after-school class. The man approached the girl, reportedly saying, “You’re pretty. Let me give you a hug.” Startled, the girl fled, and the man was arrested shortly after on suspicion of attempted indecent assault.
That same day, another man was arrested in Daegu for attempting to lure an elementary school girl with the promise of food. According to police, he grabbed the girl’s arm and told her, “Let’s go eat jjajangmyeon,” referring to the black bean noodle dish. Authorities charged him with attempted child enticement.
On Tuesday alone, attempted abductions of minors were reported in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, Incheon and Jeju, indicating a nationwide trend. Over the two-week period starting Aug. 28, at least seven such incidents have been publicly reported.
While financial gain was once the primary motive behind child abductions, recent cases appear driven more often by predatory intent or impulsive behavior. Of the seven recent cases, six involved adult men targeting young girls.
In a particularly disturbing incident in Gwangmyeong on Monday, a high school student was caught attempting to drag a girl into an apartment building while covering her mouth. He reportedly told police he was motivated by the intent to commit a sex crime.
According to 2023 data from the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, 62 percent of child abduction victims were girls, while 73 percent of perpetrators were men.
Despite changes in motive, the frequency of abduction attempts remains high. Prosecutors recorded 349 child abduction or enticement crimes in 2023, nearly one per day. Of those, 204 cases — or 58.5 percent — involved children under the age of 13. Sexual offenses against children in that age group have also risen annually since 2021, reaching 1,500 cases in 2023 alone.
The spate of incidents has left many parents on edge.
“Our school is just around the corner, but I still walk my child there and back every day,” said a parent surnamed Kim who lives in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul. “I’ve told my child not to talk to strangers, but honestly, I won’t feel safe unless I’m right there.”
In response to demand, private communities like Karrot — a secondhand goods app — have seen postings offering paid “pickup” services to escort elementary students safely between school and home.
Schools are also feeling the strain. “We already conduct more than 10 hours of abduction prevention education each year, but after these recent incidents, we’ve had to increase communication with parents and teach students how to react in different situations,” said an elementary school teacher in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi. “The possibility that a kidnapping could occur on our watch is an enormous burden.”
Professor Yeom Gun-woong of U1 University, who teaches police and firefighting administration, said the pattern points toward sexually motivated crimes.
“Children are more susceptible to following adult instructions, making them easier targets than adults,” he explained. “To prevent copycat crimes, police and educators must proactively create a climate that deters such behavior.”
Lee Yoon-ho, professor emeritus of police administration at Dongguk University, said a broader societal response is needed.
“It’s not realistic for police to protect every child all day. We need a community-based approach where parent groups, nonprofits and local organizations co-produce child safety services,” he said. “Even if a kidnapping attempt fails, it causes invisible damage — panic and fear — that warrants proportionate punishment.”
In response, the National Police Agency announced it will station officers along school routes during commuting hours until Oct. 2. Police will also coordinate with community safety groups such as child protection patrols and volunteer watch teams. Reports of crimes against minors made via the 112 emergency hotline will be treated as the highest-level calls, prompting an immediate response.
BY JUN YUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
