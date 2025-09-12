Voucher applications for 1st round of gov't consumption program to close 6 p.m. Friday
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 17:32
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Applications for the first round of the government's consumption vouchers will close at 6 p.m. on Friday. Those who miss the deadline will not receive the subsidy, according to the government.
As of Wednesday, 98.8 percent of eligible recipients, about 50.61 million people, had submitted applications. Approximately 50 million people have completed the process.
The first round of consumption coupons provides a basic amount of 150,000 won ($108) per person. Those in the second-lowest income bracket and single-parent families will receive 300,000 won, while recipients of basic livelihood security are given 400,000 won.
People living outside the capital area can receive an additional 30,000 won, and residents in rural areas with declining populations are given an extra 50,000 won.
Applications for the second round of consumption coupons will begin on Sept. 22. The government will provide 100,000 won per person to 90 percent of the population, according to the government.
