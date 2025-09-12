 Voucher applications for 1st round of gov't consumption program to close 6 p.m. Friday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Voucher applications for 1st round of gov't consumption program to close 6 p.m. Friday

Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 17:32
A restaurant in Seoul posts a notice that customers can use the livelihood recovery vouchers on July 24. [YONHAP]

A restaurant in Seoul posts a notice that customers can use the livelihood recovery vouchers on July 24. [YONHAP]

 
Applications for the first round of the government's consumption vouchers will close at 6 p.m. on Friday. Those who miss the deadline will not receive the subsidy, according to the government.
 
As of Wednesday, 98.8 percent of eligible recipients, about 50.61 million people, had submitted applications. Approximately 50 million people have completed the process.
 

Related Article

 
The first round of consumption coupons provides a basic amount of 150,000 won ($108) per person. Those in the second-lowest income bracket and single-parent families will receive 300,000 won, while recipients of basic livelihood security are given 400,000 won.
 
People living outside the capital area can receive an additional 30,000 won, and residents in rural areas with declining populations are given an extra 50,000 won.
 
Applications for the second round of consumption coupons will begin on Sept. 22. The government will provide 100,000 won per person to 90 percent of the population, according to the government. 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Vouchers Coupons Korea

More in Social Affairs

Voucher applications for 1st round of gov't consumption program to close 6 p.m. Friday

All 6 Chinese nationals who landed in Jeju illegally apprehended

Spate of kidnapping attempts has parents scared, teachers stressed

Korean workers reunite with families after eight days in ICE detention — in pictures

Foreigner gets 10 years attempting to smuggle in meth worth $2 million

Related Stories

More than 98 percent of households apply for relief vouchers

Queueing for coupons

Coupon scheme could itself become a superspreader

Coupons strip Olive Young shelves bare

E-coupons gaining popularity for Chuseok holidays

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)