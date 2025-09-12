The socialist dream stands at a crossroads

In democratic Korea, a former justice minister once openly declared himself a socialist. He came from the South Korean Socialist Workers’ Alliance, an organization that sought to overturn capitalism and establish a socialist state. Former President Moon Jae-in went further. He revered a convicted anti-state figure associated with the Revolutionary Party for Reunification, a clandestine group active in the 1960s and '70s that promoted North Korea’s Juche ideology and called for a socialist Korea. Moon honored him as the thinker he most respected, described him as the one who gave the Democratic Party its name, and even had his calligraphy engraved on the monument at the National Intelligence Service. For a sitting president, this was unprecedented. What is troubling is not just that it happened, but that few Koreans regarded it as shocking. The country had reached a precarious point — not because democracy was robust enough to allow communism, but because the foundations of liberal democracy had eroded.The current administration of President Lee Jae Myung reflects this drift. Prosecutorial and media reforms are moving in a direction that critics say resembles socialist authoritarian states. The dream of socialism in Korea, once peripheral, now stands at a decisive height.Korea’s very founding was defined in opposition to communism. During the eras of state-building and industrialization, socialist groups were marginalized by force. Yet in the democratization period, when diversity and freedom gained ground, socialist currents expanded by seizing agendas of unification, democracy and welfare. Forces of state-building and industrialization failed to shed the image of authoritarian elders, while democratization movements captured the image of youthful vitality. Tragically, parts of the democratization camp leaned toward socialism, prioritizing ideology that placed nation over state, China over the United States, North Korea over South Korea and socialism over capitalism. In the process, they abandoned the duty to deepen democracy and instead grew into a power bloc with authoritarian tendencies.No system collapses because of an external enemy alone. Systems collapse from within. Liberal democracy in Korea has weakened not primarily because of socialist advance, but because its defenders squandered responsibility. The liberal democratic camp fractured, lost a sense of mission, and became focused on personal gain rather than the survival of the community. They failed to cultivate competence or moral authority. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol stands as a symbol of this decline.A nation is sustained by politics and education. Socialist groups, even under suppression, invested in education through night schools and alternative institutions. Their persistence built influence. By contrast, defenders of liberal democracy, though better resourced, did not invest in nurturing successors. They lacked both commitment and intellectual depth. As a result, the education ministry now hosts leaders sympathetic to claims that the 2010 sinking of the Cheonan warship — an attack widely attributed to North Korea — was not caused by the North. Over time, Korea’s intellectual climate deteriorated to the point where opposing the state and siding with the North came to be seen as fashionable or even just. In such a climate, plagiarism or drunk driving appears minor for a ministerial candidate. If education shapes the nation, controlling education means controlling the state.Readers may see these concerns as outdated in an era when BTS and Korean culture sweep the globe, and Korea’s per capita income has surpassed Japan’s for two consecutive years, but history offers cautionary lessons. Athens, which created the foundations of democracy and flourished in philosophy, art, and architecture, eventually collapsed before Sparta. The Athenian people had lost their discipline and executed Socrates. Oligarchic factions within Athens admired Sparta’s system. Yet within Sparta, no such faction admired Athenian democracy. Failing to address its internal divisions, Athens brought about its own downfall.Mass politics can degenerate into mob rule. Citizens, swept by collective fervor, neglect their individual lives and freedoms. A socialist drift erodes daily life through greater control, poverty, and fear. The crowd may overlook these costs, but when everyday life collapses, so too does the nation.