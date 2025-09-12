 Court scraps Saemangeum Airport Plan, checking a rush to build regional hubs
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 00:00
 
An artist’s render of the Saemangeum New Airport presented at the basic planning stage. [JEOLLABUK-DO PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT]

The Seoul Administrative Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a citizen plaintiff group and canceled the basic plan for the Saemangeum New Airport. Citing bird strike risks at a major migratory stopover and damage to tidal flats, the court invalidated the development blueprint. Observers say it is the first notable instance of a court halting a regional airport project due to political pressure.
 
The Saemangeum plan envisioned a runway as well as passenger and cargo terminals, parking areas and navigation facilities on a 3.4-million-square-meter (840-acre) site. Completion had been scheduled for 2028 and opening for 2029. The ruling makes a comprehensive review unavoidable.
 
From the start, the project was contentious. In 2019, the Moon Jae-in administration exempted it from a preliminary feasibility study, citing the 2023 World Scout Jamboree. Even after the jamboree ended, ground was never broken. Last year, the Board of Audit and Inspection criticized the waiver as hasty.
 
Safety concerns dominated the suit. The Sura tidal flats, where the airport would sit, host an estimated 240,000 migratory birds annually. The project’s own strategic environmental impact assessment projected between 9.5 and 45.9 bird strikes a year if the airport opened. By comparison, Muan International Airport’s rate was cited as 0.07.
 

Economics also weighed on the plan. With Gunsan Airport and Muan International Airport nearby, demand would likely be diluted. A 2022 prefeasibility study by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport put the benefit-cost ratio at 0.503, implying that an outlay of 1,000 won (72 cents) would return only 503 won in benefits.
 
Saemangeum is not the only site where airport construction has been justified in the name of “balanced development” despite weak demand and mounting deficits. Several provincially backed airports have slid toward “ghost airport” status. Airports are not a cure-all for regional growth.
 
The government and political parties should use this ruling to reconsider Saemangeum from the ground up. The decision carries implications for other large projects including the Gadeok New Airport.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
