Friday's fortune: Keep family and friends close to your heart
Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 North
🔹 Everything has its proper place.
🔹 Family harmony is the foundation of happiness.
🔹 Conversations flow easily and work gains momentum.
🔹 Seek growth through cooperation.
🔹 Family comes before outsiders.
🔹 Social connections expand positively.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Steady | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Life is lived through bonds of affection.
🔹 Blood ties prove strongest.
🔹 Relatives remain closer than others.
🔹 A spouse is a blessing in disguise.
🔹 Married couples may focus on children.
🔹 People or possessions bring satisfaction.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Steady | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Feel free to boast about your family.
🔹 Life today is better than in the past.
🔹 Don’t postpone today’s tasks.
🔹 You may shine as the center of attention.
🔹 Be proactive, not passive.
🔹 Expect moments of laughter.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Family ties naturally lean inward.
🔹 Household concerns may weigh on you.
🔹 At times, you must be tough.
🔹 Draw clear boundaries.
🔹 Being overly kind could lead to loss.
🔹 Avoid meetings or appointments today.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Steady | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 With age comes wisdom and perspective.
🔹 Live with love and gratitude.
🔹 Life feels richly colored with joy.
🔹 Today is the best day.
🔹 Enjoy a bright, refreshing mood.
🔹 Luck may favor you.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Unclear | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t cling to others.
🔹 Guard against misplaced trust.
🔹 Invest generously in yourself.
🔹 Avoid interference — let things be.
🔹 Know when to stop.
🔹 Avoid impulsive words and actions.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 In the end, life is walked alone.
🔹 Don’t hold onto what’s passing.
🔹 Don’t fear learning new skills.
🔹 Know when to advance or retreat.
🔹 Avoid late-night drinking at gatherings.
🔹 Meeting friends will lighten your mood.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Steady | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 People cannot easily be changed.
🔹 Accept that some traits last a lifetime.
🔹 Sometimes even rivals must cooperate.
🔹 Strike while the iron is hot.
🔹 Success comes from seizing the golden moment.
🔹 Value principles and integrity.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Adjusting to a changing world is not easy.
🔹 Something small may bring unexpected joy.
🔹 Partial success is within reach.
🔹 An unplanned event may arise.
🔹 Confidence is good — avoid arrogance.
🔹 Show off your talents.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Cherish even ordinary routines.
🔹 Do your best while you can.
🔹 Carry dignity in words and deeds.
🔹 Helping others is human nature.
🔹 Learning is the light of life.
🔹 You may give or receive assistance.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Steady | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 People matter more than material things.
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses.
🔹 Luck with money will improve — consider investments.
🔹 Hard work brings good results.
🔹 Move forward with courage.
🔹 Embrace challenges boldly.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Eat well even without appetite.
🔹 Speak less, listen more.
🔹 Quiet acts of kindness matter most.
🔹 Avoid domineering or submissive behavior.
🔹 Don’t compare yourself to others.
🔹 Share expenses fairly.
🔹 Remember — you are unique.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
