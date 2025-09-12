 Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine in support of wounded personnel
Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine in support of wounded personnel

Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 19:25
Prince Harry takes part in a panel discussion on how social action positively impacts mental health with four young people who are involved with The Diana Award in London's Salisbury Square on Sept. 11. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Prince Harry takes part in a panel discussion on how social action positively impacts mental health with four young people who are involved with The Diana Award in London's Salisbury Square on Sept. 11. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine on Friday for a surprise visit in support of wounded service people.
 
It’s the second time that Harry has visited the country, which is among the nations bidding to host the Invictus Games in four years.
 

sporting competition he founded is a Paralympic-like competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.
 
Harry's representatives confirmed his arrival.
 
“We cannot stop the war, but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process,” Harry told the Guardian while on an overnight train to the capital.

