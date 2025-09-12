 Taiwan says it hopes for more favorable U.S. tariff rate, awaits 'concluding' meeting
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Taiwan says it hopes for more favorable U.S. tariff rate, awaits 'concluding' meeting

Published: 12 Sep. 2025, 17:10
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks next to U.S. President Donald Trump, as they make an announcement about an investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington on March 3. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks next to U.S. President Donald Trump, as they make an announcement about an investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington on March 3. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Taiwan's government said on Friday that it hoped for a more favorable tariff rate from the United States after talks achieved "certain progress," and it was now awaiting a "concluding" meeting.
 
Taiwan's exports to the United States are currently subject to a 20 percent tariff.
 

Related Article

 
Taiwan Deputy Trade Representative Yen Huai-shing said in a statement that talks with the United States continued to advance.
 
"Both sides acknowledge that the current negotiations have achieved certain progress, and we are now awaiting the U.S. side to schedule a concluding meeting," Yen said.
 
"Given the impact of the current 20 percent temporary reciprocal tariffs on our industries, we hope to secure more favorable and reasonable reciprocal tariff rates and preferential treatment for Section 232 tariffs through this agreement," she added.
 
Rates on semiconductors — a major Taiwanese export — and other key technology goods have not yet been set as they are the subject of a U.S. national security probe that is being conducted under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.
 
The United States Trade Representative's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of office hours in Washington.
 
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Thursday on CNBC that "we have a big deal coming with Taiwan," but he did not give details.

Reuters
tags taiwan trump tariff

More in World

Taiwan says it hopes for more favorable U.S. tariff rate, awaits 'concluding' meeting

No TikTok, no Instagram: Chilean school blocks phones as students rediscover real-world connections

Trump marks 9/11 by attending a New York Yankees game

Samsung's Taylor plant progress hit by visa jitters after Georgia raid

David Bowie archive opens in London chronicling five decades of icon's restless creativity

Related Stories

Taiwan included in first batch to hold trade talks with U.S., says President Lai

Stocks tumble, won weakens as Trump tariffs ripple through nation

Taiwan's president downplays tariff tensions with the US as 'frictions between friends'

Trump says he might increase auto tariffs in 'not-too-distant future'

Revised port fee plan shields some U.S. exporters, vessel owners
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)