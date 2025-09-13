Winners of 'Dress Like a Museum Exhibit 2025' announced Friday
Published: 13 Sep. 2025, 12:20
- CHO YONG-JUN
Winners of the “Dress Like a Museum Exhibit 2025” hosted by the National Museum of Korea was announced on Friday, featuring contestants dressed in golden earing, crowns and Buddha statutes.
The “Dress Like a Museum Exhibit 2025” had participants dress up in a way to “reimagine” the museum’s exhibits and spaces.
A total of 10 winners were announced on Friday, with the official award ceremony expected to take place on Sept. 27 at the Open Plaza, right outside the museum building. The award ceremony will also have a “performance” section where the winners, dressed up as a museum exhibit, will show off their dress up.
“With so many outstanding entries, this year’s judging was tougher than ever,” the National Museum of Korea said in a Naver Blog post on Friday.
The winners included a team of two dressed up as the Golden Earring of Hwango-dong, Gyeongju, which is a treasure from the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935), a contestant cosplaying as the Gold Crown from Seobongchong Tumulus, also from the Silla Dynasty and a winner who dressed up Gilt-bronze Seated Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue from the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392).
Other winners were dressed up as Goryeo Celadon, Celdadon Incense Burner with Openwork Decoration, Horse-rider-shaped vessels, Stone Seated Bhaisajyaguru Buddha and a group of four dressed up as the Gautama Buddha and Prabhutaratna statute.
Notably, a group recreated the scene from the painting, "Scenery on Dano Day," while another group dressed up as a tiger and magpies from the "Tiger and Magpie" artwork.
The official award ceremony will also announce the specific awards won by the contestants: Van Gassayu Award with a prize money of 1,000,000 won ($720); Costume Play Award with a prize money of 500,000 won; Together Haeju Award with a prize money of 100,000 won; and Appreciation Awards, with a National Museum of Korea mug as prizes. Winners must attend the official award ceremony to receive the prize, according to the museum.
