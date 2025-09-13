Ateez Wooyoung and Yeosang's special steak recipe: Tofu, miso and a decade of friendship
Published: 13 Sep. 2025, 08:00
K-pop stars energize fans with dynamic performances and a growing global footprint — and their disciplined diets and health routines get just as much attention these days. Ateez is no exception.
It's why diets are no longer treated as torment. When members must manage carefully, they eat systematically; when they crave comfort, they eat deliciously. If they feel worn down, they rest. When it's time to push, they push without hesitation. The artists know better than anyone that consistent healthy habits sustain a long-term career.
This cooking interview series features all eight members of Ateez, a boy band that has stormed global stages with powerful performances and strong vocals.
This year marks seven years since its debut — a milestone few groups survive intact. Even the "seven year curse" didn't break it.
It had a reason to celebrate in June when "Lemon Drop," the lead track of its 12th EP, "Golden Hour: Part. 3," entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. With plenty still left to do, members say the journey must go on.
The spotlight in the following interview shifts to Wooyoung and Yeosang — two lifelong friends who hit every note together.
Ateez turned early setbacks into opportunities. It had to perform a shortened version of its debut song in 2018, skipping the second verse, during its first music show appearance, and Covid-19 stripped away the stages it counted on.
The band finally forged a breakthrough through overseas performances. It jumped at any call and poured its heart into every show. Its authenticity soon established it as a global top performer. And its members gained lifelong companions in each other.
Wooyoung and Yeosang embody a friendship built on a decade-long contrast. Wooyoung speaks firmly and directly while Yeosang takes an easygoing, "whatever works" approach.
They clicked so well that Wooyoung followed Yeosang to their current agency despite uncertainty over their future.
Their interaction came alive in the interview. Wooyoung's blunt sincerity mixed with Yeosang's gentle interjections, flipping between jokes and heartfelt confession.
Q. You've been friends for 10 years. What are your respective strengths and weaknesses?
A. Wooyoung: Yeosang is pure and cheerful. Living with eight people can lead to conflict, but he lets things slide and keeps the peace. His downside? He forgets things that don't interest him. Once, we planned a surprise for fans to be announced mid-show. He blurted it out at the beginning. We all stared in shock. He just looked back smiling like, "What?"
Yeosang: That really happened. Wooyoung is sharp. He's playful but handles problems maturely. I once picked up a voice phishing call and started listening. Wooyoung saw and said, "Hang up!" I felt so protected.
Wooyoung: And he was just sitting there, listening to all of it so politely. I couldn't believe it.
Yeosang: If Wooyoung has a flaw, it's that he's too firm in his beliefs sometimes. I used to wish he considered others more, but now I ask why he thinks that way. It helps me to understand him better.
How do you influence each other?
Wooyoung: I'm sensitive and detail-oriented. Yeosang is optimistic. That balance helps. I think my decisiveness helps him sometimes too.
Yeosang: I'm like a flowing river. Wooyoung helps me flow more smoothly.
Don't you feel competitive tension since you're close in age? (Yeosang is 26 and Wooyoung turns 26 in November.)
Yeosang: We see each other as teammates. We’re not really good at saying cheesy things, but we know when someone's struggling or trying hard. Even a casual "Nice work" means a lot.
Wooyoung: We know our roles well, despite being similar in age. Yeosang's calmness keeps us all grounded. When Yeosang said that he is like flowing water, I agree that his gentle personality really helps balance out the stronger personalities in the group.
Yeosang: Of course, I'm important. Water lets the colors mix, right? (laughs)
Wooyoung: Sure, let’s go with that. These members are my biggest luck in life. Few groups stay close for over seven years. I want to be with them for a long time.
How do you manage diet and exercise?
Wooyoung: I follow one- to two-month cycles. I manage strictly for 13 days, then have one day to eat freely. But I never skip workouts.
Yeosang: No matter how tough things get, I always make time to work out. When we’re on tour abroad, there are so many foods I want to try, so I get tempted sometimes. And since it’s a period when I need a lot of energy, I make sure to eat well first then hit an intense workout back at the hotel.
Sounds like exercise is part of your daily routine.
Yeosang: It is. Our company has a dedicated health team. They train us like athletes. Since our performances are so intense, my body does get strained at times. But with this kind of care and by working out regularly, I think I’ve been able to stay healthy.
Wooyoung, we heard you lost weight to sharpen your dance lines.
Wooyoung: I lost about 14 kilograms (30 pounds). There’s a stereotype that idols always have to be thin, but I don’t see it that way. Some people cope by eating, which is valid. Overcontrolling can definitely backfire. What matters is being satisfied with your body. I lost weight because I wanted sharper lines.
Any tips on losing weight?
Wooyoung: I sometimes eat only one meal a day — drained canned tuna mixed with brown rice. I still use it when I feel heavy.
What do you eat before performances?
Yeosang: It varies among the members. Some eat two hours before. Others just eat a banana right before jumping on stage.
Wooyoung: I once ate before a show and felt sluggish, so I stopped. For me, it actually feels better to go on stage without eating. I believe performing at your best is a way to respect fans.
Your recent album made the Billboard Hot 100. What's next?
Yeosang: Our lead track "In Your Fantasy" from "Golden Hour: Part. 3 'In Your Fantasy Edition'" debuted at No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. What began as an overseas tour driven by desperation ended up becoming the best way to make ourselves known. We want to continue to put on even greater performances every year.
Wooyoung: Our 2025 tour covers 12 U.S. cities and then Japan. Many shows are in stadiums. We haven't done Seoul World Cup Stadium or Jamsil Olympic Stadium yet. That's a goal. I treat every show like it's our last. I want to keep performing forever along with our members.
What do you want to eat together after tour?
Wooyoung and Yeosang: Meat. Samgyeopsal (pork belly) or hanwoo (Korean beef). We love Korean food and always look for Korean restaurants abroad.
Who's the better cook?
Wooyoung: When we used to live together in the dorms, I would cook sometimes, but now that we live separately, I don’t get to do it as often. Still, among the members, I think I’m one of the better cooks.
Yeosang: He once made seaweed soup. I didn’t expect much at first, but it turned out to be really good.
What would you cook for fans?
Wooyoung: Gochujang stew. I made it on a show and (TV host) Shin Dong-yup said it was good. A lot of people might be curious after seeing that broadcast. And for fans celebrating their birthdays, I'd also love to cook seaweed soup for them.
Yeosang: Fried eggs. I once stirred eggs 1,000 times to make the outside crispy and the inside soft. Fans called it "hell-fried eggs." Next time, I’ll make "heaven-fried eggs" for fans.
Can you share the gochujang stew recipe?
Wooyoung: It's my mom's recipe. We used spam instead of meat when times were tough. I still think about it. The key is using less water and letting it reduce, like a jjageuli stew (a type of Korean stew that is thicker and more concentrated than typical soups).
You made tofu steak for leader Hongjoong. How did it go?
Yeosang: I made tofu steak. Cooking is all about spirit and confidence. And right now, I’m feeling so confident in the kitchen that I think I could make the best tofu steak ever.
Wooyoung: Hmm... well, I like Yeosang’s attitude (laughs). But since it’s a pretty difficult dish, I have a feeling I’ll end up doing most of the work. Yeosang will probably just be pacing back and forth in the meantime.
Ateez members Yeosang and Wooyoung's tofu steak
Ateez members Yeosang and Wooyoung teamed up to cook a healthy meal for the band's leader Hongjoong, who’s famous for being a picky eater. The main ingredient? Soy. Tofu, soy milk, miso and soy sauce all made their way into a protein-rich skin-friendly dish.
Tofu steak
1. Drain tofu using a cloth, mash it, then boil sweet potatoes until soft and peel the skin off.
2. Mix the mashed tofu and sweet potato thoroughly with chopped onion, chopped walnuts, minced garlic, chopped scallions, sesame oil and salt. Shape the mixture into flat round patties.
3. Heat garlic oil in a pan and grill the patties until golden brown.
4. In a separate pan, heat sesame oil and stir-fry sliced onion and mushrooms to make the garnish.
5. In another pan, heat garlic oil and sauté chopped scallions. Pour in soy milk and bring to a simmer. When slightly reduced, season with salt and pepper and thicken with starch water to make the sauce.
6. Plate the tofu steaks, top with the stir-fried mushrooms, drizzle with soy milk sauce and finish with a sprinkle of chopped scallions.
