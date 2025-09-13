 KARD to expand 'Drift' tour in major U.S. cities
KARD to expand 'Drift' tour in major U.S. cities

Published: 13 Sep. 2025, 16:35
Mixed gender group KARD [RBW, DSP MEDIA]

Mixed-gender K-pop group KARD will expand its "Drift" world tour to the United States, performing in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Atlanta and Dallas.
 
KARD will first perform in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, followed by stops in Chicago on Dec. 12, New York on Dec. 14, Atlanta on Dec. 18 and Dallas on Dec. 20, the band's agency, DSP Media, said Saturday.
 
The band kicked off the world tour in Seoul on July 19 and will perform in Bangkok, Thailand on Sept. 28.
 
The title of the world tour, "Drift," shares its name with the band's eighth EP released on July 2.
 
The "Drift" tour features a set list that compresses KARD's eight-year musical journey according to the agency.
 
KARD debuted in 2017 with four members: J.Seph, BM, Somin and Jiwoo.
 
Poster for KARD's U.S. tour ″Drift″ [RBW, DSP MEDIA]

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
