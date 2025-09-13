Japanese PM visiting Korea before resignation

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is planning to visit Korea later this month for a summit with President Lee Jae Myung before stepping down, Japanese media reported Friday.Fuji News Network reported that Prime Minister Ishiba is arranging a two-day visit to Korea starting Sept. 30 to hold talks with President Lee in a regional city, citing multiple government officials.His envisioned trip will be part of the "regular reciprocal visits" by the two countries' leaders, according to Kyodo News.Lee and Ishiba last met in August, when they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties through "shuttle diplomacy."On Sunday, Ishiba announced his resignation amid a domestic political crisis. Japan is set to elect a new prime minister in early October.Yonhap