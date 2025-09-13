 Marine Corps sergeant dies after being shot
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Marine Corps sergeant dies after being shot

Published: 13 Sep. 2025, 15:37
Logo for the Korean Marine Corps [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Logo for the Korean Marine Corps [SCREEN CAPTURE]


A Marine Corps sergeant died Saturday after being shot in the head at a unit on an island off the country's west coast, military officials said.
 
The Marine was found bleeding from the forehead at his post on Daecheong Island in Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul, according to the Marine Corps. He was pronounced dead around 9 a.m. before he could be taken to a hospital.
 
It was not immediately clear whether the sergeant shot himself or was hit by an accidental discharge. Investigators are also trying to determine whether the bullet was a live round or a blank.
 
"The Marine Corps military police and Incheon police will investigate the case together," a Marine official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
 
The death is the latest in a series of firearm-related incidents in the military.
 
On Aug. 23, an Army sergeant first class at a front-line guard post died by suicide with his rifle. On Sept. 2, a captain at the Korea Army Academy in Yeongcheon also killed himself with a rifle. On Monday, a sergeant from an Army communications unit in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, was found dead in a dormitory after leaving a note saying he had been bullied.
 
Yonhap 
tags marine corps

More in Social Affairs

Marine Corps sergeant dies after being shot

Drought-stricken Gangneung sees first water level rise in 52 days

[WHY] In Korea, the elements control your fate — or at least your name. Oh, and don't forget your wallet.

Galaxy Corporation vows to take legal action against G-Dragon defamation

Police impose entry ban on anti-China protesters in Myeongdong

Related Stories

Amphibious assault vehicles deployed in Pohang

South Korea commemorates sacrifices of 2 Marines in 2010 North Korean artillery attack

Marine Corps holds live-fire drills on Yellow Sea border islands

Restore the valor, the grit and the honor (KOR)

SHINee's Minho forgoes early discharge from military service

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)