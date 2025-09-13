Saturday's fortune: Avoid jealousy and learn to let go
Published: 13 Sep. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Life’s struggles are much the same for all.
🔹 Avoid overcomplicating things.
🔹 Don’t assume only you can handle it.
🔹 Focus on ability, not formality.
🔹 Too many voices may spoil progress.
🔹 Carry yourself with confidence.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Practice tolerance and understanding.
🔹 A day to give more than receive.
🔹 Stay young at heart and adaptable.
🔹 Family issues may weigh on your mind.
🔹 Peace comes when you heed your partner.
🔹 Listen more, speak less.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Parents cannot always win against children.
🔹 Reflect on the meaning of family ties.
🔹 Stop problems early before they grow.
🔹 Expenses may exceed expectations.
🔹 Yielding can sometimes be winning.
🔹 Manage your facial expressions carefully.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Take responsibility for your health.
🔹 Step back and avoid unnecessary involvement.
🔹 Speak less, but be willing to spend wisely.
🔹 Don’t confuse guidance with nagging.
🔹 Reality may differ from your plans.
🔹 Avoid questionable relationships.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Live with love and gratitude.
🔹 A spouse may prove more reliable than children.
🔹 Treat loved ones well while you can.
🔹 Bonds deepen through mutual care.
🔹 Expect warmth in give-and-take exchanges.
🔹 Time spent with friends or a date will uplift you.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Age is just a number.
🔹 The heart stays forever young.
🔹 Today is the youngest you’ll ever be.
🔹 Spend happily for joy.
🔹 The body may tire, but the heart remains light.
🔹 Carry pride and confidence.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Life itself is the greatest fortune.
🔹 In old age, health is the truest wealth.
🔹 Invitations may come your way.
🔹 Enjoy dining out or traveling with family.
🔹 Wise spending is also a way to earn.
🔹 A cheerful purchase brightens the day.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Spend well, not just sparingly.
🔹 Don’t let trivial matters upset you.
🔹 Expect traffic delays — leave early.
🔹 Consult your partner about household matters.
🔹 Balance value with satisfaction.
🔹 Stay hydrated and refreshed.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat fruits rich in water.
🔹 Delegate tasks rather than doing everything yourself.
🔹 Spending may balance with gains.
🔹 Avoid comparisons — trust yourself.
🔹 Relax with hobbies or leisure.
🔹 Remember: Envy diminishes joy.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Share your knowledge with others.
🔹 A compliment can move mountains.
🔹 Flexibility is vital at work.
🔹 Gentleness can triumph over force.
🔹 Show agreement and encouragement in conversations.
🔹 Relax with a movie or drama.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Steady | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Act as the steady elder in your family.
🔹 You may find satisfaction in everything today.
🔹 Hard work brings reward.
🔹 Success comes with goal achievement.
🔹 Today you shine — move forward confidently.
🔹 Giving or receiving gifts brings delight.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 North
🔹 Family harmony is the basis of happiness.
🔹 Everything has its rightful place.
🔹 The house may feel full with visitors.
🔹 Good events attract many people.
🔹 Cherish kinship and unity.
🔹 Confidence shines from head to toe.
🔹 Treasure the joy of friendship.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
