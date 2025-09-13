Icons Match Day 1 event features skills, thrills and ludicrous star power
Published: 13 Sep. 2025, 22:18 Updated: 13 Sep. 2025, 23:55
-
- Thomas McCarthy
- [email protected]
Back by wildly popular demand, game publisher Nexon bat-signaled footballing legends (and some local boys) to return to Seoul for the second edition of the Icons Match on Sunday, pitting a team of attacking players, FC Spear, against a defensive side, Shield United. The likes of Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, Didier Drogba, Clarence Seedorf, Kaka, and Wayne Rooney would lead Spear against a Shield side of Rio Ferdinand, John Arne Riise, Alessandro Nesta, Gilberto Silva and Claude Makélélé in Seoul World Cup Stadium for the ultimate showdown of some of the very biggest names in 21st-century football.
But first, on Saturday, there was the most overblown halftime show ever. Even the Super Bowl couldn’t come close to this one, because the stars of this spectacle were the same ones who won the biggest trophies in global football: Among the two 16-man squads were 37 Champions League medals, 10 FIFA World Cup medals and five Euros medals. Not to mention the managers, Arsène Wenger and Rafael Benitez, have one Champions League medal between the two of them.
While not technically coming at the halftime of the main event, the roster of activities resembled a supercharged footballing version of NHL intermissions or college basketball breaks: some 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 challenges, a first touch challenge, a shooting challenge and of course a free kick challenge. The event would offer some insight ahead of the proper head-to-head the following day, with the player videos before (not) kickoff conveying a keen sense of competitiveness for many who went up against each other on numerous — and often hostile — occasions on the biggest stages of the sport.
The grounds around the stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, were bustling with fans eager to get a snap of themselves seated next to their favorite icon’s Icons Match kit. The queue to get into the official fan shop snaked nearly the length of a pitch.
After the perfunctory hype-up, the players emerged from the tunnel one by one, with each player getting more or less the same raucous reception, with the exception of Henry, Ronaldinho, Steven Gerrard and Carles Puyol. The roof just about blew off when Park Ji-sung stepped out. The comparatively subdued welcome for Makélélé, whose influence on the modern defensive midfield role is impossible to overstate — he was, after all, the only player out there to have a position named after him — perhaps reflected the relatively young nature of football culture in Korea.
After the pleasantries were dispatched with, two nets were brought out at either end of a mini-field about the size of a basketball court in the center of the pitch. The first challenge was a series of 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 scrimmages with two World Cup winners between the posts: Gianluigi Buffon in goal for Spear and Iker Casillas in goal for Shield.
The first head-to-head was Kaka versus Maicon, followed by Seol Ki-hyeon versus 2002 World Cup teammate Lee Young-pyo, then Eden Hazard against Ashley Cole.
Kaka scored literally right off the kick-off, and Maicon forced Buffon to make some big diving saves. Kaka scored again with some fancy footwork and got lucky with his third, which eked just under Casillas akin to Hwang Sun-hong's penalty kick in the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals.
For the Hazard-Cole face-off, Hazard pulled ahead first. Cole played like it was a Champions League final, going shoulder-to-shoulder full speed and ripping full-power shots from distance. One eventually went in with a top-bin effort, but Hazard responded immediately.
The 2-on-2 featured an Invincibles reunion with Henry and Pires taking on Nemanja Vidic and Makélélé. The Shield side scored first with a goal from... Casillas, who took a Manuel Neuer approach to attacking with a laser into the left corner for the only goal of the 2-on-2.
Then it was Kaka, Hazard and Henry against Cole, Maicon and Vidic. Buffon had his turn, belting in a screamer from the halfway line, but the ex-Spain No. 1 wasn't going to let that stand and joined the attack to lob the Italian after a quick one-two with Maicon.
The next challenge was a sort of penalty kick, with Cole up first for Shield, which he converted. Hazard completely missed the net for Spear, somehow giving the defensive side the win with a baffling scoring system.
The next challenge involved a massive archery target in the middle of the pitch. The players stood on the bullseye and a drone brought the ball up some 15 meters (49 feet) over the player before releasing it. The test of control required a brilliant first touch to prevent the ball from rolling away after the attempt to control it. A particularly difficult challenge that in some ways is harder than controlling a goal kick since there is only one vector of momentum that no one trains for, and it proved to be tougher than expected.
Michael Carrick — not a man synonymous with "Dennis Bergkamp-esque touch" — was up for Shield. Living up to his nonreputation, he actually failed to make contact with the first drop. He managed to touch the ball on the second effort, but it rolled off the target.
Spear responded with Seedorf, who could reasonably be expected to do well. He attempted a rather acrobatic control that resulted in no points. His second attempt, though, reminded everyone why he was in strong contention for "best midfielder in the world" in his prime, ending up a mere yard from his feet.
Local boy Koo Ja-cheol was up next, and did fairly well with great inner-foot control. His second attempt might have had Wenger and Benitez wondering why they didn't sign him as he set it down nearly perfectly in the center.
Ferdinand was last for Shield, and he tried to copy Koo, but to disappointing results. For his second, he went for the same move and got a decent result, but it wasn't enough, and the attacking side walked away with 20 points to the defensive side's 7.
The next event was a fan-favorite: the power test. Contraptions with layers of plastic-y boards were brought out for the players to try to smash the ball through.
First up for Shield was Carles Puyol, who had quite the clearance as Barcelona's stalwart center back. He blasted through 12 layers. For Spear, it was Gerrard, who was known to score some screamers from range back in his day. He showed he's still got it, busting 14 panels.
Next up was Bale for Spear and Park Ju-ho for Shield. Park had a weak eight after his effort took an unlucky trajectory and got jammed in the frame. Bale matched Puyol with his go. Spear then sent Rooney to face Sol Campbell, whose physical reputation was hyped up by the MCs. He lived up to it, ripping through 14 layers. Wazza did decently with 12.
Making a small cameo were the Shield backup goalkeeper, Kim Young-kwang, and his Spear counterpart, Lee Bum-young. Kim had the same issues as Park Ju-ho, getting stiffed by the frame. The Spear backup did better to keep the attackers ahead.
Before the round, the MC asked the pair how many they thought they could clear, apparently aware of the Norwegian's reputation. He was confident he could get all of them with his left, but just hoped to hit the ball at all with his right.
After his disappointing turn, they let him go again — this time with his left. Well, he was't being arrogant: After a surprisingly low-key run-up, the ball exploded out the last panel. The crowd went wild.
The last challenge was a "curl" challenge in which Spear's Park Ji-sung and Drogba would take on Shield's Italian duo of Nesta and Claudio Marchisio in attempts to score a free kick from increasingly tighter angles for more points all the way to the corner, with a five-man wall adding to the difficulty.
Nesta had no issue with his first, but Park's managed to go off both uprights. Nesta buried his second as well, before Park redeemed himself. Nesta also cleared his third easily, but Park put too much spin on his. The Italian finally missed with his fourth going off the far post, and the Korean wasn't even in the ballpark with his. For the last one, from the corner, Nesta got painfully close with a beautiful bend, while Park made his, sending the crowd ballistic.
There was a trophy ceremony marking Spear's greater overall point total from the challenges, and some fans waited to get close-up looks at these legends as they made their way around the pitch, bringing the curtain down on a fun change-up from a standard 90-minute affair.
Despite the exhibition nature of the event, over 38,000 made the trek to far-western Seoul, a testament to the reputation of the guys that came across the world. Between the on-field banter among former teammates and the demonstration of technique that shows it never really goes away, night one was a big success for both players and fans, who left even hungrier for the big showdown at sundown the next day.
BY THOMAS MCCARTHY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)