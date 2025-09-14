Hana Bank, HL, K-Sure establish a fund for local businesses impacted by U.S. tariffs
Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 16:29 Updated: 14 Sep. 2025, 18:28
- YOON SO-YEON
Hana Bank is providing export financing support to partner companies that may suffer direct or indirect damage due to U.S. tariff impositions, in cooperation with HL Group and the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-Sure).
Hana Bank, HL and K-Sure signed the agreement at the Hana Bank main branch in Jung District, central Seoul, on Friday. The signing ceremony was attended by Park Jung-sung, director general for trade and investment at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; Jung Mong-won, chairman of HL Group; Jang Young-jin, CEO of K-Sure and Hana Bank CEO Lee Ho-seoung.
Through the deal, Hana Bank promised to contribute 6 billion won ($4.3 million) and HL 2 billion won to a 100-billion-won fund that will be used to help local companies struggling due to U.S. trade tariffs. Companies eligible for the fund will be recommended by HL and will be provided full coverage of guarantee fees, preferential loan rates and discounts on foreign exchange commissions and exchange rates.
"This is the second case in which a bank and a private company joined forces for local companies struggling due to the United States' trade tariffs, through which we will provide financial support to diverse cases that need help, rather than just a single one," said Hana's Lee.
"Hana Bank will continue the cooperation between the private and public sectors to ensure the highest level of export industry, based on our foreign exchange capabilities."
Last month, Hana Bank signed with Hyundai Motor, Kia and K-Sure to put together a 630-billion-won fund to help the motor industry's exports.
