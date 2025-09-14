LG x Baltimore Ravens

LG Electronics announced on Sept.14 that it will supply large-scale digital signage to M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens of the U.S. National Football League (NFL). LG will install 1,115 square meters (12,000 square feet) of state-of-the-art digital signage throughout the stadium, located in Baltimore, Maryland. The installation features four ultra-large, high-definition displays at the north, south, east and west ends of the stands, as well as a massive central scoreboard. A giant display stretching approximately 65 meters at the main entrance gate is expected to become a new landmark at the stadium, LG Electronics said. [LG Eletronics]