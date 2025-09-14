Han of Stray Kids donates 100 million won for medical care
Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 14:34
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Han of boy band Stray Kids donated 100 million won ($72,000) to the Samsung Medical Center in celebration of his birthday on Sunday.
"I want to thank the fans who have allowed me to fill my birthday with this meaningful act of sharing," Han said in a press release.
"I hope it will go to where it is needed and bring courage and strength to people."
Of the 100 million won, half will go to helping cure severe disease patients, and the rest will go to children and younger patients to cover their hospital costs.
Stray Kids donated 800 million won earlier this year in a collective effort to help the Gyeongsang region recover from the wildfires.
The band is set to hold encore performances of its "dominATE" world tour at the Incheon Asiad Stadium on Oct. 18 and 19.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)