Singer Yook Sung-jae appointed honorary ambassador for 9th Day of Youth of Korea

Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 14:52
Singer Yook Sung-jae of band BTOB appointed the honorary ambassador for the 9th Day of Youth in Korea [IWILL MEDIA]

Singer Yook Sung-jae has been appointed the honorary ambassador for the 9th Day of Youth of Korea.
 
The Day of Youth is an official day of celebration of young people and youth, designated by the government in 2020, which falls on the third Saturday of every September. Events are held across the country to raise awareness about issues that young people face and to endorse policies that strengthen their rights.
 

Yook was awarded his certificate of appointment along with other youngsters at the celebratory event held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Saturday.
 
"I am honored to be appointed the honorary ambassador for the Day of Youth," Yook said. "I will observe the many startups and venture companies, as well as others in their youth who are pursuing their dreams, to help them in ways that I can."
 
Yook debuted as a member of BTOB in 2012. The group — consisting of members Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Lim Hyun-sik, Peniel and Yook — is best known for songs like “Missing You” (2017), “Only One for Me” (2018) and “Beautiful Pain” (2018).
 
He released his first solo EP, "All About Blue," on June 19 and held two concerts on June 21 and 22.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
