 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief to attend Incheon Landing commemoration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief to attend Incheon Landing commemoration

Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 18:35
Commander of United States Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Paparo delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the Super Garuda Shield 2025 joint military exercise at the Navy Staff and Command School in Jakarta, Indonesia on Aug. 25. [EPA/YONHAP]

Commander of United States Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Paparo delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the Super Garuda Shield 2025 joint military exercise at the Navy Staff and Command School in Jakarta, Indonesia on Aug. 25. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, will join a ceremony in Incheon on Sunday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Incheon Landing of the 1950-53 Korean War, the first time Washington’s top regional commander has taken part in the commemoration of the pivotal Korean War operation.
 
Paparo, 61, plans to join the “Night of Harmony and Peace” (translated) event hosted by Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok at Harbor Park Hotel at 6 p.m., military officials said. 
 

Related Article

 
The event serves as a welcoming reception on the eve of the official anniversary ceremony, which the city of Incheon and the Korean Navy will hold at Incheon Inner Harbor on Monday. 
 
Veterans Affairs Minister Kwon Oh-eul, Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, and Adm. Kang Dong-gil, Korea’s Navy chief of naval operations, will also attend. Paparo is expected to deliver congratulatory remarks.
 
Yoo first invited Paparo when they met at the U.S. Forces Korea change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, in December 2024. 
 
Yoo reportedly emphasized in his invitation that “this may be the last chance for many veterans to attend” and asked the commander to join the anniversary. Paparo confirmed his attendance through Incheon city officials in June. 
 
He reportedly noted the symbolic weight of attending, as the first UN commander who led the Incheon Landing, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, once held the same operational authority Paparo now holds as head of Indo-Pacific Command.
 
Joseph Raines, executive director of the General Douglas MacArthur Memorial Foundation, is also expected to attend. Arthur MacArthur IV, the general’s only son, sent a letter to the organizers ahead of the commemoration.
 
Paparo, who is currently on a regional tour, had initially planned to attend Monday's main ceremony but revised his schedule to join only the eve’s reception before departing Korea. He arrived in Seoul on Saturday after visiting Tokyo on Sept. 10, where he met Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, chief of staff of Japan’s Joint Staff.
 
Paparo took command of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in May after leading the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Indo-Pacific Command is the largest of the Pentagon’s six geographic combatant commands, covering about 52 percent of the Earth’s surface, including U.S. Forces Korea.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
tags Samuel Paparo USFK Incheon Landing Operation

More in Defense

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief to attend Incheon Landing commemoration

Marine Corps sergeant dies after being shot

U.S. Joint Chiefs vice chair nominee says USFK 'capabilities' come before 'numbers'

South Korea, U.S. to hold combined tabletop military exercise in Pyeongtaek next week

Korea holds defense talks with Philippines, Turkey, Finland

Related Stories

Incheon marks 74th anniversary of critical Korean War turning point with speeches, parades and reflection

Top U.S. commander says North Korea lacks proven reentry technology for intercontinental ballistic missiles

Diplomatic corps honored for participation in Incheon landing operation

Mayor hails 1950 Incheon landing as 'symbol of peacekeeping'

North has given Russia ballistic missiles, shells for advanced air defense: senior U.S. commander
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)