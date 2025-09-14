Japan again fails to admit forced labor by Koreans at Sado mines memorial ceremony
Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 17:15 Updated: 14 Sep. 2025, 17:41
TOKYO, Japan — Japan again failed to acknowledge the forced mobilization of Koreans at the Sado mines during a memorial ceremony held without Korea’s participation, highlighting Tokyo’s continued rigidity on historical issues despite President Lee Jae Myung’s forward-looking approach to bilateral ties.
According to Kyodo News, the organizing committee for the Sado Mine Memorial Ceremony held the event at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aikawa Development Center in Sado, Niigata Prefecture, with around 70 Japanese attendees. Representing the Japanese government was Yukiko Okano, director-general for cultural affairs at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Okano holds a bureau-chief-level post, a downgrade from last year, when Akiko Ikuina, parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs, attended.
Once the largest gold mine of the Edo period (1603-1867), the Sado mine was where about 1,500 Koreans were conscripted during the Pacific War and forced to work under conditions described as little better than slavery. When the site was listed as a Unesco World Heritage site last year, the Japanese government pledged to hold memorial services for conscripted workers and establish an exhibition space to present the history of forced labor. However, no language in the exhibition clearly acknowledged coercion, and at last year’s ceremony, Japan explicitly refused to do so, prompting Korea to withdraw from the event at the last minute.
At Saturday’s ceremony — the second in a row without Korea’s participation — Tokyo’s position remained unchanged.
“Workers from the Korean Peninsula, even under the special social circumstances of wartime, engaged in difficult labor in dangerous and harsh conditions. We must reflect on the history passed down by our ancestors and ensure it is carried into the future.” Okano said in the memorial speech. “There were those who were unable to return home until the end of the war and sadly passed away here.”
As with last year, Japan did not mention coercion; instead, it reiterated its longstanding narrative that mobilization took place legally under what it claims was lawful colonial rule.
When the mine was granted World Heritage status, Tokyo had pledged to heed “all relevant decisions adopted by the World Heritage Committee” and fulfill related commitments. That included Japan’s 2015 acknowledgment, during the registration of Hashima Island — known as Battleship Island — that Koreans had been “forced to work.” Yet Japan’s actions since have diverged from that earlier promise.
The only noticeable change this year was that organizers introduced the government representative’s remarks as a “memorial address” rather than simply “greetings,” which observers described as the extent of Japan’s concession. The Korean government plans to invite bereaved families to a separate memorial service at the Sado mine next month to honor the victims of forced labor.
Since taking office, President Lee has declared that historical disputes must not obstruct the development of future-oriented Korea-Japan relations. His decision to visit Japan before the United States to signal a resumption of "shuttle diplomacy" was part of that effort. But critics said Saturday’s ceremony amounted to Japan openly reiterating a revisionist stance, undermining Lee’s outreach.
Japanese experts also voiced concern. Kyodo quoted Fumitoshi Yoshizawa, a professor at the Niigata University of International and Information Studies, as saying that repeating the same message as last year “insults the victims” and that “an apology, not gratitude, is necessary.” Yuki Asaba, a professor at Doshisha University, told the outlet, “World Heritage sites should convey the whole of history, both positive and negative. Selectively highlighting only what one wishes risks being seen as historical revisionism.”
“The government’s position is that such ceremonies should take place in line with their intent and purpose, and we intend to continue consultations with Japan," said a presidential official. “Although this year did not yield a satisfactory outcome, we believe that by squarely facing the past while moving toward the future, and by building trust and understanding, the quality of bilateral cooperation — including on historical issues — can be further enhanced.”
The administration appears to be managing the fallout to prevent the Sado ceremony from derailing the recent positive momentum in Korea-Japan relations. But analysts warn that unless Japan shows genuine responsiveness, historical disputes could resurface at any time.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK HYUN-JU, KIM HYUN-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
