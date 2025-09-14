 Korea reports first highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year
Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 12:16
Authorities from Buk District Office in Gwangju conduct emergency disinfection at a poultry vendor in a traditional market on May 21 to prevent avian influenza. [NEWS1]

Korea reported its first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza for this year, prompting authorities to raise the alert level and step up quarantine measures, authorities said Saturday.
 
The case was discovered at a poultry farm in Paju, Gyeonggi, and authorities are implementing quarantine measures including access restrictions, culling and epidemiological investigations, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
 

It is the first case detected for this season, coming earlier than in recent years, when outbreaks have typically occurred in October or November.
 
The authorities raised the alert level from "attention" to "caution."
 
Authorities will inspect chicken farms in Gyeonggi, where Paju is located, as well as poultry vendors at traditional markets and livestock transport vehicles nationwide to check disinfection and quarantine measures, the ministry said.

Yonhap
Korea reports first highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

