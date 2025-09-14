 Daegu man accused of killing one-month-old son, abandoning body
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Daegu man accused of killing one-month-old son, abandoning body

Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 13:36
The Korean police's logo as seen on an officer [YONHAP]

The Korean police's logo as seen on an officer [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 30s has been taken into custody on suspicion of killing and abandoning the body of his one-month-old son in Daegu.
 
The Dalseong Police Precinct in Daegu said Sunday that it is investigating the suspect on charges including fatal child abuse, after the person allegedly killed their infant and discarded the body.
 

Related Article

 
The suspect is accused of killing a 35-day-old child at a home in Guji-myeon, Dalseong County, in Daegu on Friday and abandoning the body afterward.
 
The suspect turned themself in to police the following day. Officers launched a search and found the infant’s body in a forested hill area later that night.
 
In a police interview, the suspect reportedly said, “The baby wouldn’t sleep and kept fussing, so I hit the back of the baby’s head with my palm. It was a mistake.”
 
At the time of the incident, the suspect’s wife and two other children were also inside the home. They were reportedly unaware of what had happened as they had already gone into a room to sleep.
 
Police are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident, including questioning the suspect and his wife.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Daegu murder child baby parents

More in Social Affairs

Muju man arrested for stabbing acquaintance during festival 'for not using honorifics'

Tensions rise in Daegu ahead of the upcoming Queer Culture Festival

Daegu man accused of killing one-month-old son, abandoning body

Man dies after ingesting poison just before arrest for fraud charges

Marine Corps sergeant dies after being shot

Related Stories

Vietnamese woman leaves baby outside restaurant

Filipina held for fatal beating of three-year-old

Police apprehend man accused of abusing his baby

Manhunt underway in Sejong for suspect in fatal stabbing of woman

Two teenage brothers admit to murdering grandmother
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)