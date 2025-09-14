Daegu man accused of killing one-month-old son, abandoning body
Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 13:36
A man in his 30s has been taken into custody on suspicion of killing and abandoning the body of his one-month-old son in Daegu.
The Dalseong Police Precinct in Daegu said Sunday that it is investigating the suspect on charges including fatal child abuse, after the person allegedly killed their infant and discarded the body.
The suspect is accused of killing a 35-day-old child at a home in Guji-myeon, Dalseong County, in Daegu on Friday and abandoning the body afterward.
The suspect turned themself in to police the following day. Officers launched a search and found the infant’s body in a forested hill area later that night.
In a police interview, the suspect reportedly said, “The baby wouldn’t sleep and kept fussing, so I hit the back of the baby’s head with my palm. It was a mistake.”
At the time of the incident, the suspect’s wife and two other children were also inside the home. They were reportedly unaware of what had happened as they had already gone into a room to sleep.
Police are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident, including questioning the suspect and his wife.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
