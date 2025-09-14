Drought-stricken Gangneung hit by heavy rain, but water shortages expected to continue
Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 14:42 Updated: 14 Sep. 2025, 18:03
GANGNEUNG, Gangwon — Heavy rain hit the city of Gangneung in Gangwon on Saturday, bringing more than 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) of precipitation to some areas and raising the water level at the city's largest water supply, the Obong Reservoir.
While the rainfall ended a 52-day decline in the reservoir’s water level, the amount of precipitation fell far short of easing the region’s severe drought. With a dry spell for Sunday, residents are expected to continue facing water-related inconveniences for some time.
According to the Rural Agricultural Water Resource Information System, the reservoir’s water level rose to 14.7 percent as of 9 p.m. Saturday — up 4.2 percentage points from 11.5 percent the day before — and recorded 15.6 percent as of Sunday morning, 3.8 percentage points higher than the previous morning.
Rainfall in Gangneung reversed the reservoir’s downward trend for the first time since July 23, when the water level stood at 36.7 percent. The steady rain throughout Saturday and the previous night contributed to the increase. With heavier-than-expected rainfall, some observers suggested that the level could have surpassed 15 percent overnight.
According to the Gangwon Regional Meteorological Administration, rainfall from midnight Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Obong Reservoir area included 90.0 millimeters in Dakmokjae, 84.5 millimeters in Doma and 82.0 millimeters in Wangsan. North Gangneung recorded 131.5 millimeters, Yeongok 126.0 millimeters, Gyeongpo 115.5 millimeters and central Gangneung 112.3 millimeters.
This was also the first time in 60 days that Gangneung had seen more than 30 millimeters of rain since July 15. The Obong Reservoir was bustling with citizens who wished to see the risen water levels with their own eyes on Sunday morning. Access had been restricted due to water supply missions until Saturday.
However, although light rain continued to fall in the Gangneung area as of Saturday night, it was not enough to be recorded as measurable precipitation. The weather agency initially forecast less than 5 millimeters of rain on the east coast through Saturday evening, but said the rainfall could continue into early Sunday.
"I watched the rain through the night and then came here to see just how much the water has risen," said a 54-year-old resident surnamed Choi. "Even this amount of rain is good news to the people of Gangneung."
Fire authorities had suspended water deliveries to Gangneung — which has been suffering from extreme drought — after the rain began Saturday morning, but resumed again on Sunday morning. The fire department’s high-capacity water cannon system, capable of supplying up to 15,000 tons of water, ran through the morning but was halted due to heavy sediment and strong currents near a temporary intake site.
“There will be rain in some areas along the east coast through Saturday evening,” the weather agency said. “Visibility will be poor and roads may be slippery in rainy areas, so please exercise caution while driving.”
Gangneung is expected to see another rain spell from Sept. 17, according to weather authorities. Until then, the city will provide water for three hours — from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
