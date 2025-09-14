Man dies after ingesting poison just before arrest for fraud charges
Published: 14 Sep. 2025, 13:36
A man in his 50s who was on trial without detention for fraud died after allegedly ingesting poison just before investigators could take him into custody.
According to the legal community and police on Sunday, investigators from the Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors’ Office attempted to execute an arrest warrant for the suspect at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 at a residence in the city’s Hopyeong neighborhood.
Investigators knocked on the door of the home, but the suspect — who was with a cohabitant — did not answer.
After a standoff, the cohabitant opened the door, and investigators took the suspect into custody without resistance. However, while being escorted to the first floor of the building, the suspect collapsed and began vomiting blood.
Emergency responders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and transported the person to a hospital, but the suspect was later pronounced dead.
Police suspect the person ingested poison before investigators entered the home.
The suspect was on trial for allegedly defrauding a victim of 180 million won ($130,000). A court issued a warrant for the suspect’s arrest after the person failed to appear for a hearing.
“A trial was ongoing with the suspect indicted without detention,” said an official from the Namyangju branch of the prosecution. “This incident occurred during the execution of the arrest warrant issued by the court.”
Police concluded the case as a death resulting from self-poisoning.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
